What should be the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game? 'NFL Total Access'
What should be the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game? This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
What should be the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game? This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is visiting the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. The Texans waived Keke on May 3, and he has remained a free agent since. Keke was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray the one year Murray played at Texas A&M. The Packers made Keke a fifth-round choice in 2019. Green Bay [more]
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
The Dolphins' tweet showing a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill did not have the effect the team hoped.
Julian Edelman says what all NFL fans are thinking regarding Tom Brady's new gig.
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
Nicole Lynn aimed to do what few Black agents had done in recent years: Represent a player who is white. In Bailey Zappe, she found a QB and a friend.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
Deion Sanders said the NCAA has a problem with the way players are starting to act now that they have money thanks to the new NIL rules.
Given the Bears' history of terrible QB play, Chicago signing Nathan Peterman feels kind of fitting. See how fans are reacting to the move.
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
On Wednesday, LA Times beat reporter Bill Plaschke, who only recently sat down for an hours-long one-on-one interview with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, kind-of sort-of reported that Jackson would prefer to trade LeBron and keep Westbrook during an ...
Bleacher Report predicts that the Ravens will trade for this star wide receiver at the 2022 trade deadline
If this is the "underthrow a deep ball so the wide receiver gets an easy pass interference flag" play, then Tagovailoa and Hill are season-ready
Power rankings: Post 2022 NFL draft edition:
Take an early look at how the first round of the 2023 NFL draft could play out
After the PGA Tour denied player releases to the first LIV event, Justin Thomas says an individual decision has to be made.
The #49ers veterans got their uniform numbers.
Though the Seahawks have frequently been tied to Baker Mayfield, Seattle seems to be focused on its in-house options at quarterback.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces the results from Churchill Downs’ biggest weekend of horse racing.
To make room for the addition of tight end Eli Wolf, who was claimed off of waivers on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Chris Blair.