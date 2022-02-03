2022 NFL key offseason dates, events calendar

All but two teams in the NFL have embarked on their offseason now. But as they often say with regard to the NFL; there is no offseason. There’s plenty going on over the next few five months.

Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Feb. 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

Feb. 6: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Feb. 10: NFL Honors Show 6 pm Pacific (9 pm ET) YouTube Theater Los Angeles CA

Feb. 13: Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Feb. 19 HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mar. 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mar. 8: 1 pm Pacific (4 pm ET) Franchise or Transition tag deadline.

Mar. 14-16: Free Agent negotiating period.

Mar. 16: Start of new League Year, Free Agency, trading period 1 pm Pacific (4 pm ET).

Mar. 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 4: Teams with new head coach (Raiders) may begin offseason workout program.

April 18: Teams with returning head coach may begin offseason workout program.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 28-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early May: Rookie Minicamp

Mid-late May: OTA practices

Early June:Three-day mandatory minicamp

