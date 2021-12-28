The NFL changed its rules for head coaching and General Manager interviews this year and teams with vacancies are allowed to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

We’ll keep track of all firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2022 season.

Las Vegas: Head coach Jon Gruden resigned on October 11. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach.

Jacksonville: Head coach Urban Meyer was fired on December 16. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim coach. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and are expected to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

2022 NFL head coaching and G.M. change tracker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk