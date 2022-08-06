2022 NFL Hall of Fame induction: How to watch, inductees and more

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction: How to watch, inductees, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s time to celebrate football greats.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is back for yet another iteration, this time highlighting six players, an official and a coach. The 2022 class will join 354 other members enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as they earn their title as Hall of Famers.

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

What is the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is an annual event held to commemorate the best of the best in the NFL. Exceptional figures like players, coaches, franchise owners and front-office personnel are honored at the start of each new season.

Who is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year?

The 2022 class, which includes six players, an official and a coach, will join 354 other members as they earn their title as Hall of Famers.

These inductees include: tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

Boselli became the first inductee of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Hall of Fame in 2006.

Former Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Branch won three NFL championships with the Raiders in Super Bowl XI, XV and XVIII. Elaine Anderson will serve as her late brother’s presenter during the induction ceremony.

Ex-Packers safety Butler won Super Bowl XXXI with Green Bay over the New England Patriots.

The former linebacker Mills played with the Panthers for two years before coaching for six years as a defensive assistant. He also played for three seasons in the USFL (United States Football League) with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, who won two championships (1984, 1985). The late football star will be represented by family, friends and colleagues at the ceremony.

Former defensive end Seymour was drafted by the Patriots sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft and became a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX).

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Young earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1999 and won Super Bowl XXIX.

Official McNally will also be inducted, as well as Vermeil, who coached the Philadelphia Eagles for seven seasons, the St. Louis Rams for three and the Kansas City Chiefs for five.

Who is hosting the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Broadcaster Chris “Boomer” Berman will host the ceremony and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will provide entertainment.

Where is the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The ceremony will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

When is the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

You can watch the ceremony on the NFL Network and ESPN, including NFL.com and ESPN.com. To watch the induction ceremony on these services, you will need cable credentials to prove your TV subscription.

The event will also be available to stream on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM.