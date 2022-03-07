2022 NFL free agency: Potential Eagles target Jessie Bates tagged by the Bengals

The #Bengals have tagged star S Jessie Bates, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

One of the top safeties set to hit the open market will be remaining with his current team for at least the next calendar year. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bengals have placed the franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates.

Because the franchise tag puts Bates among the five highest-paid players at his position, his salary for the 2022 season will be $13.5 million minimum.

Bates, 25, has been a starter for the Bengals since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 63 career regular-season games, Bates has logged 408 tackles, 35 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and 10 interceptions.

This past postseason, Bates led all players with six passes defended and earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade (88.1) among safeties.

