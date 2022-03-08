2022 NFL free agency: Potential Eagles target Chris Godwin expected to remain with Bucs

One of the top wide receivers set to hit the open market will be remaining with his current team for at least the next calendar year. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Buccaneers will either place the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin or reach a new deal with the injured star.

Because the franchise tag puts Godwin among the five highest-paid players at his position, his salary for the 2022 season will cost the Bucs roughly $19.18 million after paying him $15.98 million to play under the franchise tag last season.

Godwin is coming off a 1,103-yard receiving season despite missing the final three games with a torn ACL and MCL, which he underwent surgery to repair on Jan. 3, and he’s logged 1,000-yard seasons catching passes from both Tom Brady and Jameis Winston.

