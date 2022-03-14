2022 NFL free agency: OG Brandon Scherff expected to sign with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into this offseason needing help on the offensive line and they got it in the early stages of the tampering period.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff, one of the top guards on the market is expected to sign with the team. However, the terms of the deal haven’t been revealed.

Washington Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

As mentioned, Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler and an one-time All-Pro (2020). He was drafted by the Commanders in 2015 in the first-round out of Iowa, so he will be entering his eighth season when the regular season rolls around.

Scherff has started in just under 90 games while with the Commanders, so he will bring a lot of experience into the locker room and in the trenches. Additionally, he’s registered a 72.5 Pro Football Focus grade or higher his last four seasons, which shows he’s a consistent player. However, his biggest issue has been availability as he’s missed 22 regular season games in the last four seasons. That said, the Jags may be in a situation where they should add some interior line depth in the draft in April.

Clearly, when he’s healthy, Scherff should be a huge upgrade for Trevor Lawrence and the running backs playing behind him even at the age of 30. He could especially be a great player to pair with center Brandon Linder (if he can stay healthy as well), who is one of the better offensive linemen in football when he’s able to take the field.