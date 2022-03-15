2022 NFL free agency: What we know about Jags’ moves 2 days into tampering period

It’s been a busy 27 hours for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who did some splurging to open the legal tampering period on Monday. The team said they would be aggressive in the process of the free agency period after they entered it with nearly $40 million in cap space, and they’ve held to their word.

When factoring in new additions, the Jags agreed to six new contracts by the time Monday ended. Tuesday has been much quieter in terms of additions, but it was announced that they would be releasing a longtime starter on defense early in Day 2 of the tampering period.

To recap all that has taken place since the tampering period, we bundled up all the team’s notable news in one post, and here is everything we know about the contracts and transactions made since Monday afternoon:

Jags start the day by agreeing to terms with OG Brandon Scherff

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags started the tampering period off with a bang. General manager Trent Baalke said the team needed to protect Trevor Lawrence better, and he agreed to terms with one of the top names in free agency, Brandon Scherff, to help the team with that.

While there are injury concerns surrounding Scherff (has missed 22 games in the last four seasons), he is a five-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro who plays at a high level when healthy. Not only does he help with that, but brings the veteran leadership needed to get the Jags back on track.

Contract terms: Three-year, $49.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Jags add a tackling machine to the interior of their defense in LB Foye Oluokun

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags didn’t just start the day bye helping their offense, they also bolstered the defense, too. The team added a tackling machine to the interior of the defense in former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Oluokun led the NFL in tackles last season with just over 190. He’s a player who Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is undoubtedly eager to work with when considering how he’s been able to get notable linebackers like Devin White and Lavonte David to perform during his time in Tampa.

Contract terms: Three-year, $45 million with $28 million guaranteed.

Jags bolster defensive trenches, too, with addition of DT Foley Fatukasi

Jul 31, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) talks with defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (94) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was rumored that the Jags would not only look to bolster the roster in terms of the offensive trenches, but also the defensive trenches. They did that early Monday with the addition of Foley Fatukasi, formerly of the New York Jets.

It seems the Jags may have found a player in Fatukasi who can rush the passer and help with the run as he was one of eight players to register at least 15 quarterback hurries and run stuffs last season. He will enter his Jags tenure with 23 starts and could be in position to extend that figure after the Jags’ defense ranked 23rd last season.

Contract: Three-year, $30 million with $20 million guaranteed

Jags made one of the most notable deals of the day by agreeing to terms with Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Christian Kirk’s deal was the most notable one of the day for the Jags, and possibly the NFL, too. The team needed help at receiver just as bad as they did on the offensive line and did what they had to do to get Kirk, who was one of the most notable free agents on the market.

Of course, he didn’t join the Jags for cheap, but that was to be expected when looking at how they have fared since 2017. Now, he’ll look to provide Trevor Lawrence with the downfield speed he needs, though the Jags definitely should draft a receiver early to help Kirk, too. Kirk has registered a variety of snaps in the slot and out wide, so the Jags could view him as a versatile weapon in Doug Pederson’s offense.

Contract: four-year, worth up to worth up to $84 million ($72 million base figure) with $37 million guaranteed

The Jags add an athletic TE in Evan Engram on a prove-it deal

Nov 5, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs for a first half first down against the Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end market took a hit during the franchise tag period, so there weren’t a lot of options to choose from for the teams who needed a starter. That said, the Jags took a swing at former New York Giants first-round selection Evan Engram.

Engram wasn’t able to meet the expectations of the Giants organization after being taken 23rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his Giants tenure with 262 catches for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns, but was at least able to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

Engram is a player Pederson is familiar with after battling against him in the NFC East for multiple years, so clear the Jags did their homework on the athletic pass-catcher from Ole Miss. Now, the two will look to join forces as Engram has the size and ability to be a mismatch for opposing defenses in the new scheme.

Contract: One-year, $9 million (worth up to $10M) fully guaranteed

Jags double up at the receiver position by agreeing to terms with Zay Jones

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes the catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags made one last move late Monday by agreeing to terms with Zay Jones, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones, a former second-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, will be coming off a season where he accumulated his second-highest receiving total (546) in 2021. He’ll look to carry the momentum with a Jags receivers corps that struggled last season and it appears the Jags hope he could at least be a WR3 within their offense.

Contract: Three-year, $24 million (worth up to $30 million), $14 million guaranteed

Jags pending free agents who found new teams

WR: D.J. Chark Jr.

(Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

The most notable free agent from the Jags’ 2021 roster who agreed to terms with a new team was receiver DJ Chark Jr. It was announced Tuesday morning that he would be joining the Detroit Lions on a one-year fully guaranteed deal worth $10 million.

Former Jags starting guard A.J. Cann found a new team within the division with the Houston Texans. He agreed to terms with them for two years in a deal that’s worth $10.5 million with $4.5 million guaranteed.

Former Jags first-round selection Taven Bryan will suit up with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Other notable moves the Jags have made in the last 48 hours

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) watches the replay after a tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 13, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars trailed at the half 17 to 3. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

There was one other free-agent addition that went under-the-radar for the Jags on Monday. That move was the team’s choice to tender restricted free agent safety Andrew Wingard, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

The #Jaguars will tender RFA S Andrew Wingard at right of first refusal, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2022

Wingard, 25, has registered 21 starts with the Jags after going undrafted to them in 2019. He will enter this season with 168 total tackles and could be an option to help the Jags on special teams with notables like Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas, and Rayshawn Jenkins more likely to battle for starting safety spots.

Then on Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Jags would be releasing longtime linebacker, Myles Jack. Jack had been with the team since 2016 and joined them as a second-round selection.

Jack struggled last season while being one of the highest-paid players on the roster. That said, the team seemingly wanted to free up some more cap space after spending big on Monday. The move would save them $8.3 million when completed, according to Over the Cap.

Who else are the Jags interested in?

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (31) stop Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) during rhe second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

According to Over the Cap, the Jags have about $15.6 million available ($18.8 million, per Spotrac) after the moves they made Monday. However, they could do some contract restructuring and make more releases to free up additional space if they want.

It feels like Tuesday will undoubtedly be quieter, but the Jags could make a signing or two if they want. A name to watch out for is Jacksonville native and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team was in play for him as of late Monday afternoon.

Jaguars have remained strongly in play for Darious Williams, one of the next cornerbacks to inevitably come off the board. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

With the team in need of a CB3 behind Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell, it would be huge if they could land some secondary help as they’ve been able to take care of bigger offensive and defensive needs early in the free agency process.

