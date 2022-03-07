2022 NFL free agency: Key dates and rules to know

A new league year is set to begin, with NFL free agency only a couple of days away. Following free agency, teams will have a chance to build for the future via the draft.

for the New England Patriots, it should be a busy time of year. With decisions needed to be made in free agency, the month of March should be very busy for the organization. It all ends with the draft in April, as the Patriots will look to fill several positions.

Here are the important dates that you need to know heading into the offseason.

March 14-16

This timeframe is known as the legal tampering period. Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of respective free agents. This begins 12 PM ET on March 14 and ends at 3:59 PM ET on March 16.

If a player does not have an agent, they can still negotiate with front-office executives of prospective suitors.

March 16

The new league year begins on March 16. This is when free agency begins. Free agency and the trading period starts at 4:00 PM ET. Reported signings cannot be announced by teams until the beginning of the new league year.

April 18

NFL offseason workout programs can begin.

April 22

This is the last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30

The NFL draft will be held on these dates. The draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

