2022 NFL free agency: Jets to sign TE C.J. Uzomah

Zach Wilson will have a new tight end in 2022.

The Jets are signing Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Uzomah, 29, put together a career year in 2021 with 49 receptions, 493 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

He added 15 receptions for 146 yards and a score during the Bengals’ postseason run.

Uzomah fills an obvious need for the Jets as a 6-foot-6, 260-pound, pass-catching tight end. He also finished 2021 with a 70.6 pass-blocking Pro Football Focus grade, which was 19th in the league. Uzomah also forced 13 missed tackles, per PFF, which was the fifth-most among tight ends.

The Jets needed tight end help badly after finishing 2021 with the quartet of Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Kenny Yeboah and Daniel Brown. Now they’ll have a quality starting tight end who can elevate the offense beyond the team’s previous options.

New York could add another tight end this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

