2022 NFL free agency: Jets signing paa rusher Jacob Martin

The Jets are bolstering their pass rush.

New York is signing former Texans EDGE Jacob Martin. He’ll join the Jets on a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed and a max value of $16.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Martin, 26, isn’t a well-known player, but he put together a solid season in 2021, tallying a career-high four sacks and 38 pressures. He’s been a productive pass rusher since the Seahawks drafted him in the sixth round in 2018, recording 13.5 career sacks in 61 games.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Martin is a bit small for defensive end in Jeff Ulbrich’s 4-3 defense, but he will likely play situationally on the edge like Bryce Huff did in 2021. He should complement Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers and whomever else the Jets bring in.

