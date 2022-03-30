2022 NFL free agency: Jags add help for defense by signing Arden Key to a 1-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to bolster the front of their defense Wednesday by signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arden Key to a one-year deal. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth up to $7 million.

The #Jaguars announced the signing of DL Arden Key. Source says it’s a one-year deal that’s worth up to $7 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2022

Key visited the Jags on March 22 after also visiting the Detroit Lions. After visiting the Jags, Key visited other organizations like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens after coming to Jacksonville, so it appears they competed with multiple suitors.

Key was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. He was coached by current Jags assistant Brentson Buckner while there in 2019, which is where the interest from the Jags likely came from. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite come together for him with the Raiders and he was waived last April before joining the 49ers who were able to get solid production out of him.

Arden Key is having the best year of his career under 49ers superstar DL coach Kris Kocurek, primarily lining up inside as a 3T using a silky smooth swipe move for 4 of his 5 HQ sacks this season. Another example of elite coaching unlocking disregarded talent. pic.twitter.com/QjlrLGdGEC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 30, 2021

While with the Niners, he was able to develop a bit more and rushed the passer well. After playing in every game, he ultimately finished last season with 22 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits. Additionally, Pro Football Focus had him down for a 79.4 pass-rush grade, and he was just shy of a 70 overall grade with a 69.5.

Key has versatility and could play at multiple positions for the Jags. However, he has similar measurables to K’Lavon Chaisson, so maybe they are eyeing him as an option to mostly help on the edge, but ultimately time will tell.