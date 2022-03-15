2022 NFL free agency grades: Scoring the signings (and re-signings) so far

Every year, during free agency and the draft, there’s always the divide between those who grade deals and picks just as they’re done, and those who insist that it’s a useless exercise until and unless you see a player perform in his new environs.

Quite often, the two groups first give grades, and then bash the entire idea. Who says you can’t have it both ways?

What we’re doing with these grades (besides the obvious desire for clicks; let’s just be upfront about that) is assessing player value and potential player fit as the deals happen. Not unlike how teams have to assess the fits of those players as they sign or re-sign them.

So, without further ado, here are the 2022 NFL free agency grades as performed by Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield. Check back often, as the list of grades will continue to expand as the deals continue to happen.

Haason Reddick to the Eagles: A+

(Michael Chow/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

In 2021, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave led the Eagles with 63 total pressures, and among edge defenders, it was Josh Sweat with 46. After that, it was Derek Barnett with 35. This is why most are slotting at least one edge-rusher to the Eagles with one of their three first-round picks in their mock drafts — but with the signing of Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, general manager Howie Roseman and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (who tried all kinds of stuff with his fronts to get more edge production last season) can at least breathe a little, as Reddick has been one of the more underrated pass-rushers over the last two seasons.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Reddick with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Temple, and waited three seasons for him to become the pass-rusher they thought he could be — while misplacing him as an off-ball linebacker far too often. Then, they declined his fifth-year option before the 202 season, and Reddick responded with a career year in which he was deployed far more from the edge, and wound up with 12.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, 35 quarterback hurries, and 34 stops.

Story continues

Then, the Cardinals decided not to give Reddick the franchise tag for the 2021 season. Reddick responded by becoming one of the NFL’s best bargains, putting up 11 sacks, seven quarterback hits, 22 quarterback hurries, and 35 stops with the Panthers on a one-year, $6 million contract that could bump up to $8 million with incentives. Reddick also beclowned his old team in Week 10 with nasty stuff like these moves against Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, resulting in a sack/fumble combination.

The Cardinals tried to make Haason Reddick an off-ball linebacker for three seasons. Nope. Then, they declined his fifth-year option and watched him have a career year on the edge. Then, they deemed him expendable before the 2021 season. This was his Week 10 retort. pic.twitter.com/uZZwDgWnr0 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 23, 2022

As long as Reddick has been able to excel from the edge on a snap-to-snap basis, he’s been one of the better speed-rushers in the league, and this is a a big win for an Eagles team in desperate need of outside disruption.

De'Vondre Campbell (back) to the Packers: A+

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Nick Barnett in the early aughts, and that brief period of time when they moved Clay Matthews from EDGE to MIKE because they had nobody else, the Green Bay Packers would have to go back to the Ray Nitschke era (that’s the 1960s, kids) to find an inside linebacker who defined their defense as Campbell did in 2021. The news that the Packers brought Campbell back on a five-year, $50 million deal with a $15 million signing bonus is great for Joe Barry’s defense. The Pack needed this to happen.

Green Bay signed the former Falcons and Cardinals linebacker to a one-year deal last March, and watched him become the guy who made the middle of the Packers’ defense a problem for every opponent.

First sack of the year for De'Vondre Campbell while playing as a QB spy. Patient and waits for his opening to make a play. pic.twitter.com/WpxCrZkNxj — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 1, 2021

Love watching De'Vondre Campbell in coverage. Watch him trade off Kelce and attack the underneath route. pic.twitter.com/BRytnHQH5p — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 9, 2021

Campbell got his first All-Pro nod in the 2021 season, and deservedly so. With two sacks, 10 total pressures, 117 tackles, and an opponent passer rating allowed of 87.3 (61 catches on 78 targets for 427 yards, 290 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, and two interceptions), he became one of those rare linebackers capable of providing great defense in multiple roles. He’ll continue in that role.

Christian Kirk to the Jaguars: B+

When the Jaguars’ agreement with wide receiver Christian Kirk was announced, it immediately drew negative reactions on social media. At first blush — and even when the exact terms of the contract were released — this appears to be a big overpay for a predominantly slot receiver.

Perhaps I am in the minority, but I really like this signing for Jacksonville.

Everything the Jaguars do this off-season has to be done with one goal in mind: Getting the best out of Trevor Lawrence. Coming out of Clemson, the allure of Lawrence was that he was a scheme-diverse quarterback. But he fits best with a more vertical passing game, given his arm talent and ability to create inside the pocket to buy time for downfield passing concepts.

Kirk helps to bring that element to Jacksonville. While he works best from inside alignments, whether the slot or as the #2 or #3 receiver in a trips formation, he can operate at times on the boundary as well. He can produce explosive plays in the downfield passing game, something that was badly missing in Jacksonville a season ago.

And when you take a step back and see some of their other moves, such as the addition of Evan Engram (another option in the passing game that works best on the vertical portions of the route tree) you can see the vision in Jacksonville.

Mitch Trubisky to the Steelers: B-

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Tomlin made it clear in recent weeks that he wanted to move ahead in 2022 with a veteran under center.

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have such an option, having reached an agreement with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The money involved makes this a low-risk move for the Steelers, and it does not preclude them from adding a rookie out of this quarterback class. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will have to find ways to get the most out of Trubisky, such as leaning into the RPO game and getting him on the move, but this gives the Steelers a viable option for Week 1 of the season.

Chase Edmonds to the Dolphins: B+

(Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports)

As I wrote when this deal was announced, adding Chase Edmonds as his first free agent signing as a head coach for Mike McDaniel makes sense on two fronts: Scheme and efficiency.

Assuming that McDaniel — in his efforts to get the most out of Tua Tagovailia — will continue with an RPO-heavy offense, then Edmonds is an ideal fit. Some of his most explosive plays as a ball-carrier last year came on either RPO designs or zone concepts, as his vision, footwork and burst fit with those blocking schemes.

Then there is the efficiency component. Passing remains king, particularly when examined through the lens of Expected Points Added. And while EPA per rush attempt was on the average a negative number last season for the NFL, Edmonds was one of the few running backs with a positive EPA per rushing attempt, and that number was even better on zone concepts.

Putting those two things together makes me like the fit even more.

Quandre Diggs (back) to the Seahawks: A

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

For a couple of guys who built a Super Bowl team with perhaps the best defense of the era a decade ago, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have suffered through a distressing number of personnel whiffs in recent years. Bad drafts, questionable free-agent singings, and a couple of marquee trades that either have bitten, or could come back to bite (hello, Jamal Adams and Russell Wilson) have left this formerly great team in the lurch, with many questioning the continued viability of head coach and GM.

Fair points there, but we also want to give credit where it’s due. In October 2019, the Seahawks sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Lions for safety Quandre Diggs, and somehow got a seventh-round pick in the deal. There are people in Detroit still sticking pins in their Matt Patricia voodoo dolls over that one, and justifiably so. In his two full seasons with the Seahawks, Diggs has become one of the better deep-third safeties in the league, and he’s done it in a defense that replaced most of its coaching staff in the recent offseason. Diggs was great in Detroit’s misshapen defenses, and he’s been great in Seattle’s Legion of Whom iterations.

On Monday, Seattle got away with another felony by re-signing the impending free agent to a three-year, $40 million contract. Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle late in the 2021 season, which likely affected his market value, but what the stats say, and what the tape shows, is that this is premier player at a crucial position — the deep cover safety who can erase passing plays, and create nearly as many takeaways as he allows catches. Considering that Adams is now playing on a four-year, $70 million deal (pretty rich for a 220-pound WILL linebacker with some blitzing ability and iffy coverage skills), the Diggs deal is ridiculous in comparison.

During his time with the Seahawks, Diggs has allowed just five touchdowns to 13 interceptions, and those interceptions are often the result of Diggs’ rare combination of top-tier athleticism and on-field acumen. This interception of a Matthew Stafford attempt to Cooper Kupp in Week 15 is an excellent example. If the ball is anywhere near Diggs’ area, it’s as much his as it belongs to the receiver.

And if you want a guy who will sell out to stop the run in crucial spots… well, here’s Diggs upending Lions running back D’Andre Swift near the goal line in Week 17, and reminding his former team exactly what’s up.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Carroll said at the scouting combine of Diggs’ readiness for the 2022 season. “That’s all he’s thinking about. He’ll be back before then, I would think.”

If that’s the case, the Seahawks have at least one echo of the Legion of Boom in Diggs. For a defense that has devolved from a room filled with alphas to the Beta Band all too quickly, the more Quandre Diggses you can have on your roster, the better off you’ll be.

Marcus Williams to the Ravens: B

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens struggled through 2021 with an injury-depleted secondary, and their safeties struggled to establish themselves as true alphas. That’s why Baltimore just gave former New Orleans safety Marcus Williams a five-year, $70 million deal with $37 million guaranteed. It’s a rich deal, but Williams has the potential to earn it over time.

The Saints’ second-round pick in 2017 out of Utah (an underrated DBU over the last few years), Williams finds himself on the open market after a 2021 season in which he played under the franchise tag. New Orleans would likely struggle to hold Williams given their current underwater salary cap situation, and he picked the perfect time to have a great season.

In 2021, he gave up eight catches on 16 targets for 112 yards, 29 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 54.2. Williams should have been credited for one more interception last season, but, you know… refs.

Here’s the roughing call on Kaden Elliss for a “hit to the head” that negated Marcus Williams’ interception in the end zone. What, exactly, are you supposed to do as a defender here? #Saints pic.twitter.com/isqAlTCXqt — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 14, 2021

Season-to-season volatility bumps Williams down the list a little bit, but he’ll be a fine addition in 2022 and beyond.

Randy Gregory (back) to the Cowb--- no, wait! The Broncos!: B

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, this was weird. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys had Gregory on the hook for a new major deal, but someone in Dallas’ front office tried to insert some protection language at the last minute. This turned Gregory and his reps off, and the Broncos, who might see Von Miller as too spendy, jumped in with a five-year, $70 million deal with $28 million guaranteed, and no pesky clauses.

A first-round talent out of Nebraska, Gregory failed a drug test at the 2015 scouting combine, which dropped his stock, and the Cowboys took him in the second round of that draft. Injuries and drug-related suspensions cost him most of his first five seasons, and he didn’t become a full-time NFL starter until the 2021 season. He missed five games and six starts due to injury in 2021, but he also showed his real potential as an edge-rusher without the shadows that had affected his career for the first time, with six sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries, and 13 stops.

Just in: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is a Pro Bowl alternate, sources confirm to @usatodaysports. Meaningful recognition for a player who’s battled on and off field to get his mind and body right. 6 sacks, 15 QBH, 3 FF and INT in 9 games healthy this year.

pic.twitter.com/vuxgVLxIeb — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 23, 2021

Gregory can be an absolute problem for every offensive line he faces, and as long as he’s got his off-field life together, he’ll be 30 in November, and he’s still got plenty of good reps left.

Harold Landry (back) to the Titans: C

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans brought Landry back on a five-year, $87.5 million deal with $52,5 million guaranteed. This is one of those deals that might look reasonable on its face, but crumbles a bit when you dive into the tape. The numbers put Landry in the top-10 area for edge defenders… and as disruptive as he can be, it’s a bit tricky.

The question with Landry, as it would be with any edge-rusher who plays on a defensive line with as much talent as the Titans had in 2021, is how much of his own sack production was his own, and how much was predicated on the efforts of others. In this interesting piece, James Foster of Broadway Sports Media went through all of Landry’s sacks in 2021, and deduced that most of them were the product of stunts, unblocked pressure, and pursuit. The one-on-ones, like we see below, didn’t happen as often as you might prefer if you’re about to give Landry premier edge-rusher money.

That doesn’t negate Landry’s efforts — when you put up a career-high 70 pressures and 42 stops in a season, that’s obviously valuable. But most of the highest-paid quarterback disruptors (if smartly paid) can get it done regardless of scheme or circumstance.

Brandon Scherff to the Jaguars: B

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars have been handing out free-agent contracts like Oprah gives away cars, and the addition of top-tier guard Brandon Scherff on a 3-year, $49.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed is yet another big-ticket risk.

Scherff had played the past two seasons on the franchise tag. Washington first put the tag on him in 2020, paying him $15 million for that season. Then last year, when the two sides did not reach an agreement on a long-term extension, the franchise placed the tag on him for the second year in a row, paying him just north of $18 million for the season. Scherff had expressed an interest in staying in Washington, but he’s now in Jacksonville as part of Trent Baalke’s colossal spending spree.

Scherff is among the NFL’s best in the interior, but the health factor is a concern. Scherff missed time this past season with a knee injury, and has not played an entire 16-game season since 2016, missing almost 20 games over that period of time. Still, the Jaguars have serious needs up front, and if he’s healthy, this could be a bargain. It’s just that “if he’s healthy” is unfortunately doing a lot of work in this case. We’ll give this one a “B” and hope for health here.

J.C. Jackson to the Chargers: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Chargers signed former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $40 million guaranteed, the general response was, “Why does a guy like [Chargers head coach and defensive mastermind] Brandon Staley want a man cornerback [i.e. Jackson] when Staley likes playing so much zone?”

As is generally the case in these matters, there’s more than just the one side of the story. The Chargers actually played more man than you might think in 2021; they just weren’t very good at it. And Jackson played quite a few zone snaps with the Patriots last season as Bill Belichick expanded his schematic repertoire, as he is wont to do.

And in zone, Jackson does just fine.

This also may be more about Staley wanting to broaden his own set of schemes by installing Jackson as the No. 1 cornerback, moving Asante Samuel Jr. to the STAR position, working more with man and match in his preferred two-high schemes, and doing more to frustrate opposing quarterbacks than ever before. In an AFC West that now has Staley trying to figure out Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, AND Russell Wilson, that would seem to be sort of important.

Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to the Bengals: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, there is absolutely no question as to what the predominant need is, both in free agency and the draft. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 70 times last season — Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill ranked second with 48 — and if Cincinnati had a competent offensive line in Super Bowl LVI, they might be the NFL champs right now.

Last season, guards Hakeem Adeniji and Quinton Spain were a cumulative mess, especially in pass protection, and it showed up all the time. So, Bengals general manager Duke Tobin and everyone in the facility set their phasers on “GUARD” in free agency, and came out of the process with former Bucs blocker Alex Cappa, and ex-Patriots guard Ted Karras. Neither Cappa nor Karras are Hall of Fame blockers (at least right now), but they both represent serious improvements over the guys they’re about to replace.

Cappa must get better against stunts, as he showed on this sack allowed against the Saints…

The Bengals got Karras on a four-year, $35 million deal with $11 million guaranteed, and Karras came along on a three-year, $18 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. Cincinnati has more to do to bolster that line to the point where it needs to be, but these are excellent beginnings.

Ryan Jensen (back) to the Buccaneers: A

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Obviously, the biggest recent news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the announcement from one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady that he will be returning to the NFL for his 23rd season after a brief retirement. The Super Bowl LV champs were thwarted in their desire to “run it back” by the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, but with Brady back on board, the 2022 Bucs would seem to have as good a shot as any NFL team.

Another player who decided to return to Tampa — and this decision was very much predicated on Brady’s return — was center Ryan Jensen, who would have been a highly-coveted free agent if he made it that far. But on Sunday, Jensen agreed to a new three-year, $39 million contract, which leaves Brady — who has always needed great protection up the middle of his offensive lines — in very good shape.

So, this Jensen tweet represented great news for the Bucs and their fans.

Well I guess I better order some more baby powder. LFG!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dfhJaPqxi7 — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) March 14, 2022

Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Jensen allowed four sacks and 27 total pressures on 886 (!) pass-blocking reps. When reviewing those allegedly allowed sacks — two of which came in the wild-card win over the Eagles — there were times when Jensen was trying to play clean-up as other protections faltered. There aren’t a lot of reps in which Jensen just gets mauled; he’s always in control, which is why he’s so valuable.

As a run-blocker, Jensen can get as nasty as you like. One thing that really stands out on his tape is his ability to establish physical dominance at the line of scrimmage, and then head to the second level to blow through linebackers and safeties to help second-level runs happen. On this 12-yard Ronald Jones run against the Buccaneers, watch how Jensen seals his side at the line of scrimmage, and upfield.

While Tampa Bay’s offensive line will look different following guard Ali Marpet’s retirement — Marpet may have been the team’s best offensive lineman — and the Bengals signing Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay also stole Shaq Mason from the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. And Jensen’s return solves a problem that head coach Bruce Arians and his staff did not want to try and piece together in the offseason. As Jensen is one of the NFL’s best centers, his value to the team is obvious, and his new deal is well worth it.

We’re sure that Mr. Brady would agree.

Emmanuel Ogbah (back) to the Dolphins: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dolphins made a serious commitment to their defense with the re-signing of Ogbah — he got a four-year, $65.4 million deal with $32 million guaranteed, and that only seems rich if you’re not familiar with Ogbah’s recent body of work.

The Browns selected Ogbah out of Oklahoma State in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he was more of a bit player through three years in Cleveland and one season in Kansas City. Then, he got with Brian Flores’ Dolphins defense in 2020 with a two-year, $15 million contract, and all heck broke loose — in a very good way. Ogbah, who had never totaled more than 5.5 sacks in a single season anywhere else, put up nine sacks in each of his two seasons with Miami. In 2020, he also had 12 quarterback hits and 44 quarterback hurries, and that was no fluke.

Of all the edge defenders I studied last season, Emmanuel Ogbah took the biggest step forward. He's top 10 now. pic.twitter.com/BjkPeALsA7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

Players with 20 QB Hits and 10 Passes Defended in a single season 2018 – no one

2019 – no one

2020 – no one

2021 – Emmanuel Ogbah@EmanOgbah has been an absolute NIGHTMARE for offenses this season pic.twitter.com/zkaIAD0tHr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2021

In 2021, Ogbah added 13 quarterback hits, 37 quarterback hurries, and a league-high 11 batted passes to his resume. Moreover, Ogbah did it from everywhere along the defensive line — in 2021, he had 68 snaps in the B-gap, 174 over the tackles, and 513 on the edge. Ogbah has become an ideal example of the multi-gap disruptor, and Miami rightly saw him as too good to lose.

Preston Smith (back) to the Packers: B

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

The Packers got some clarity at the game’s most important position when Aaron Rodgers agreed to a four-year extension last week. That this news was almost immediately usurped by Tom Brady’s un-retirement no doubt made Mr. Rodgers unhappy, and no doubt we’ll be hearing about that for a while. But at least for the moment, the Pack have that issue addressed.

Perhaps second on the list for general manager Brian Gutekunst was to get the team’s pass rush set for the upcoming season. On Monday, it was revealed that Green Bay set their course on this by signing Preston Smith to a four-year, $52.5 million contract extension. Smith had signed a four year, $52 million contract in 2019, so he had one year left on his initial deal with Green Bay.

It’s an interesting move in that Smith’s tenure with Green Bay has been a bit up and down. He had 15 sacks and 62 total pressures in 2019, five sacks and 29 total pressures in 2020, and he flew back into prominence last season with nine sacks and 63 total pressures. That bounceback was crucial to the Packers’ success last season, because as much as Rashan Gary had his breakout year after a couple of undefined seasons with 12 sacks and 87 total pressures, Za’Darius Smith — who had been the Packers’ dominant edge defender — missed all but 37 snaps due to injury. Za’Darius Smith was released on Monday, by the way.

So, if Preston Smith hadn’t brought his pass rush back to life, the Packers might have been in trouble.

But were the Packers wise to re-invest in Preston Smith’s potential?

The thing that pops off the tape with Smith in 2021 is his ability to get his hands on the blocker first. He’s very quick to attack and set the boundary against anybody who’s trying to protect their quarterback. Usually, the key to success in this regard is for the blocker to be aggressive with his hands, to set the defender on his heels and off his spot. But Smith negates that with his quick and heavy hands more often than not. On this sack against the Bears in Week 14, here’s Smith blowing right by the tight end and the left tackle with that estimable combination of speed to the pocket, and quick, aggressive hand use.

One thing I’ve always appreciated about veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is Ngakoue’s non-stop and ferocious effort to the quarterback. Even if you beat Ngakoue right off the snap with a power move, you’d better be on point with your protection until the pass is thrown, because Ngakoue was going to do everything possible to get there, whether the quarterback was in or out of the pocket. Both in his speed through the arc and in his constant effort, Smith reminds me a lot of Ngakoue, and that’s a very good thing. Russell Wilson would reluctantly agree.

Smith isn’t a perfect pass-rusher — you can eliminate him for the most part with double-teams, and power tackles who can stick with him are going to have the edge. But with this particular deal, and given what the Packers require in their pass-rush presence, and especially with Za’Darius Smith now out the door, betting on Preston Smith for a second time seems like a relatively wise move.

1

1