2022 NFL free agency: Bears could target these veterans to round out roster

Five remaining free agents Bears could target to round out roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made a few moves Wednesday, signing quarterback Nathan Peterman and claiming tight end Rysen John.

But Chicago still has money to work with if general manager Ryan Poles wants to add a few pieces to the roster. Per OverTheCap, the Bears have around $16 million in cap space as we head toward OTAs.

The market isn’t flush with free-agent talent, but there are several available veterans who could help Chicago field a more competitive roster in 2022.

Here are five remaining free agents the Bears could target to finish out their roster.

Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ likely will stay in Los Angeles to rehab and sign a deal with the Rams. But the Bears need receiving help and dynamic talents like Beckham rarely hit the market, so it might be in the Bears’ best interest to offer him a multi-year deal and play the long game.

J.C. Tretter

The Bears’ offensive line looks shaky at best as we head toward the summer. The offseason signing of Lucas Patrick was solid, but adding Tretter, who has been one of the best centers in the NFL over the last five seasons, would allow Patrick to kick to right guard, which currently is a black hole for the Bears.

The main question with Tretter revolves around his health. While he didn’t miss a game last season, he barely practiced due to knee and ankle injuries. But if he’s healthy, the Bears could benefit from adding him to an offensive line that needs to keep Justin Fields clean in 2022.

Will Fuller

Beckham and Jarvis Landry likely aren’t coming to Chicago. But what about Fuller?

The Notre Dame product is coming off a down season in which he played in just two games for the Miami Dolphins due to a finger injury, PED suspension, and personal issues. But when healthy, he is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL and could be had at a discount as he looks to bounce back from a rough 2021.

Story continues

Justin Houston

Houston, 33, had 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits last season for the Baltimore Ravens. While his sack numbers have decreased in each of the past two seasons, he’s still capable of pressuring the quarterback. Houston also is familiar with Eberflus’ system, having played for him for two seasons with the Colts.

The Ravens put the unrestricted free-agent tender on Houston, which means if another team signs him before July 22 or the first day of training camp, then his signing is part of the NFL’s compensatory formula.

Houston could be an option once training camp begins.

Sheldon Richardson

You can never have too many interior defensive linemen.

While Richardson, 31, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, he still gives you productive snaps every week.

Last season, Richardson recorded 37 pressures (22 hurries, 11 hits, four sacks) in 468 pass-rush snaps.

He could give the Bears another much-needed interior pass rusher.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!