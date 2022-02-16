With Super Bowl LVI finished, it’s on to 2022.

The 2022 NFL draft order is set for the first round, which will be held Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas.

Five teams don’t have a first-round draft choice, including the Super Bowl champion Rams. The Giants have two of the top seven choices and the Jets two of the top 10. The Eagles have picks 15, 16 and 19, and the Lions picks 2 and 32.

Here is the entire first-round draft order:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Chargers (9-8)

18. Saints (9-8)

19. Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)

20. Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)

21. Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)

22. Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)

23. Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)

24. Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)

25. Bills (11-6, Divisional round loser)

26. Titans (12-5, Divisional round loser)

27. Buccaneers (13-4, Divisional round loser)

28. Packers (13-4, Divisional round loser)

29. Dolphins (via 10-7 49ers, NFC Championship Game loser)

30. Chiefs (12-5, AFC Championship Game loser)

31. Bengals (10-7, Super Bowl loser)

32. Lions (via 12-5 Rams, Super Bowl winner)

2022 NFL first-round draft order: Jaguars own the first choice, and the Lions the 32nd originally appeared on Pro Football Talk