2022 NFL draft: WR Jahan Dotson named a ‘best fit’ for Giants

The New York Giants have a plethora of needs entering the 2022 NFL draft and wide receiver isn’t exactly among them.

With Sterling Shepard back, Kenny Golladay on a big contract and Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, David Sills and others all in tow, the Giants can certainly focus elsewhere. Still, don’t rule out the possibility of a mid- or late-round receiver.

One potential option is Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson. And although he’s widely viewed as a first-round pick, Matt Bowen of ESPN believes he’d be a “perfect fit” for the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll in Round 2.

Why he fits: Dotson could come off the board late in Round 1 to Green Bay or Kansas City, but I have him going to the Giants here at the top of Day 2 as a versatile receiver with low 4.4 40 speed and big-play upside. Dotson doesn’t have the physical profile to consistently work the dirty areas of the field, but he is a refined route runner who can set up and shake coverage within the stem. He’s slippery after the catch, too, as he can create in space. And we know he will shift gears to get free on the deep ball; eight of his 12 touchdowns last season came on vertical or post routes. Dotson would upgrade a wide receiver group in New York that lacks consistent production and availability. Quarterback Daniel Jones could get a target here who can separate against man coverage, and new coach Brian Daboll could scheme to give him free access of the ball as an explosive, three-level target on catch-and-run throws and vertical opportunities. The Giants have two top-seven picks to address other needs, so Dotson would be the ideal second-round fit for them.

Although intriguing, the Giants really aren’t in a position for luxury picks. They have pressing needs at right tackle, along the edge, linebacker, tight end, safety and quite possibly cornerback and running back. Even after all those positions are addressed, depth at center/guard and a true nose tackle are more immediate needs than a wide receiver.

Perhaps in another scenario Dotson would be a “perfect pick,” but not with so many other areas in need of a repair.

