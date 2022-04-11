2022 NFL Draft: Why Patriots taking a wide receiver early seems very unlikely

Curran: In Patriots' hierarchy of draft needs, receiver not at the top originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We all see it. We alllllll see it. The NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away. Our text chains are bloated with links to the biggest, fastest, shiftiest, most electric wideouts available.

And we all know that Thursday night, April 28, the Patriots will deliver to us a bouncing baby offensive guard. Or a savvy trade down into the second round.

It’s a rite of spring. Spend a month getting hot and bothered about a pass-catcher who's going to change your Sunday viewing experience and then get thrown in the cold shower of value. It’s deflating.

But this year, it’s the right thing to do. Because when you really scrutinize the Patriots' roster, the contracts and the key positions where they’re lacking, wideout really isn’t one of them. Or at least it’s not first.

The only way the Patriots can go wrong? Drafting a wide receiver in Round 1.

What’s the Patriots’ hierarchy of needs? It’s pretty basic. They need to get better at stopping high-powered offenses from scoring at will, as their divisional rival Buffalo did in the last two meetings of the 2021 season.

And they need to make sure Mac Jones is protected well enough so his second season -- already kneecapped by turnover on the offensive coaching staff -- isn’t completely compromised.

A wide receiver isn’t going to do either. Would one ultimately help? Yes. If a game-changer falls to them in the first round, should they consider it? Absolutely. Is it an immediate need? No.

So what is?

Offensive tackle

If Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown both stayed healthy and played to their max potential with consistency, the Patriots would have a top-10 tackle duo. Therein lies the rub.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Wynn’s played in 34 games. Last year, the 2018 first-round pick was healthy enough to play in 16 games but was puzzlingly inconsistent, allowing six sacks, five QB hits and 28 pressures according to Pro Football Focus while drawing nine flags.

Story continues

He’s playing for $10M this season since the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option. No team wants a $10M player that’s a liability but Wynn’s the only game in town so the Patriots have to cross their fingers he’s decent and plan for post-Wynn life.

As for Brown, when he plays he’s a wrecking machine. But he’s played in 27 of the past 49 games. The Patriots gave him an incentive-laden, two-year, $22M contract recently. But he has to keep his weight down to achieve that. So obviously, the Patriots are hedging their bets.

Hedging even further would mean grabbing one of the very appealing tackles on the board detailed by Phil Perry in his Prototypical Patriots series. There’s a fleet of supersized, mean, smart and athletic tackles. One will be there at 21. And some will be there in the second round as well.

Either way, competent tackle play is a must-have for Jones while he’s still on his affordable rookie deal.

Offensive guard

This didn’t really need to be a hole. But after losing Ted Karras in free agency and trading Shaq Mason to the Bucs, it’s become one. With the always-competent, never-overwhelming Karras, the Patriots may have just felt keeping up with the Bengals' offer would have been an overpay.

But dealing Mason, who was arguably their most accomplished player at any position last year? That feels like the latest in a string of moves that leaves you saying initially, "Well, Bill knows more than me so I guess he knows what he’s doing …" and then six months later wondering what the hell he was thinking.

Be that as it may, the Patriots have Michael Onwenu -- a good player -- as one projected starter. He’s going into the third year of his deal. James Ferentz, Justin Herron and 2019 third-rounder Yodny Cajuste, who’s played seven games in three seasons, are in the mix for the other side.

Boston College’s Zion Johnson is the first name Phil selected for his Prototypical Patriots at guard. As with the tackle spot, the Patriots could hold on and get a guard later who can play. But if they went guard in Round 1, the young man would immediately be a possible starter.

Cornerback

You want to put this as the No. 1 need? Go ahead. You’re not wrong. Out the door in the past six months have gone two of the best in the game: Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson.

Personally, I don’t disagree with the decision to move on from either guy. Gilmore’s in decline. Jackson’s very good, not elite. Re-upping with either (much less both) would have been buying waaaayyyy too high.

Patriots Talk: A 28-minute blizzard of rapid fire Patriots pre-draft analysis | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But among the corners left behind -- Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler, Terrance Mitchell, Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams -- none would be described as a wideout eraser. A team can live without that if they play sound zone coverage, get heat up front and contain mobile quarterbacks.

But even with Jackson, the Patriots struggled to do that against talented opponents last year (Josh Allen and Dak Prescott) and even some raw ones (Davis Mills). If the Patriots decide to allocate their top pick to a shutdown corner rather than a fire-breathing pass-rusher, they will have options. This draft is deep in cornerbacks and whoever walks in the door -- if taken in Round 1 -- should be their most talented corner.

One can lament the swing-and-miss that is Joejuan Williams. If he’d shown any competency, the situation may not seem so dire. But it is.

Second-level genius/edge

Something has to be done about The Slowskis. The cement-footed play at the second level of the Patriots defense was a massive problem by the end of 2021.

The Patriots seem to have embraced that reality this offseason as they moved on Kyle Van Noy (who was the least of their linebacker problems) and haven’t done anything yet to re-sign Jamie Collins or Dont’a Hightower. This likely means a more concerted effort at getting the speed of players like Josh Uche, Cam McGrone and newly-acquired linebacker Mack Wilson on the field.

The Patriots could really really use a three-down linebacker who can cover, pursue, be a presence in the running game, rush the quarterback and call the defense. A Jerod Mayo-type.

While I envision the other positions as being more dire needs than this one, this is still a more dire need than wide receiver. Devin Lloyd from Utah, Nakobe Dean from Georgia and Christian Harris from Alabama would all be the kind of players the Patriots could plunk down in the middle and expect production from.