2022 NFL Draft: Why 49ers selected QB Brock Purdy with Mr. Irrelevant pick

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers, who currently have a quarterback on their roster who cannot throw, added a healthy arm with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers selected Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy with the No. 262 pick. The final pick of every draft his known as Mr. Irrelevant, and Purdy will try to make himself quite relevant to the team that drafted him.

Purdy joins a group of 49ers quarterbacks that include Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppoolo and Nate Sudfeld. Garoppolo is still a couple months away from being able to throw a football after undergoing shoulder surgery on March 8.

When Garoppolo gets healthy, his status with the 49ers will be in question. Lance is believed to be in line to take over as the 49ers' starter, and Garoppolo is on the 49ers' books to make $25 million this season. His salary is not guaranteed.

Purdy played four seasons at Iowa State, where he appeared in 48 games. He completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns at 33 interceptions.

Purdy figures to be in line for a spot on the 49ers' practice squad as a rookie.

