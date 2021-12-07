2022 NFL draft: Here’s where the Bears pick (in 2nd round) heading into Week 14

The Chicago Bears currently sit at 4-8 heading into a prime-time showdown against the Green Bay Packers. While Chicago isn’t technically eliminated from postseason contention just yet, their season is all but done at this point.

The Bears don’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to acquire quarterback Justin Fields. Currently, Chicago’s draft selection sits at No. 7, which means the Giants have the sixth and seventh picks in the 2022 draft right now.

But the Bears do have a second-round selection, which means their first pick would be 39th, the seventh selection in the second round.

Here is the full first-round order for teams who are not currently not in the postseason:

Detroit Lions (1-10-1) Houston Texans (2-10) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) New York Jets (3-9) New York Jets (via SEA) (4-8) New York Giants (4-8) New York Giants (via CHI) (4-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-7) Carolina Panthers (5-7) Minnesota Vikings (5-7) New Orleans Saints (5-7) Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) (6-7) Denver Broncos (6-6) Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) Cleveland Browns (6-6) Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) (7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

The Bears have a slew of draft needs, including wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. But they’re not going to have a whole lot of draft capital to do it. Chicago has just two picks in the first four rounds — a second and third. After that, the Bears have two fifth-round and one sixth-round selection.

As for whether general manager Ryan Pace will be making those picks, we’ll have to wait and see how the remainder of this 2021 season plays out.

