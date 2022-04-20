2022 NFL draft: When, time, how to watch, and more questions answered

The 2022 NFL draft is approaching. Here's what you need to know in anticipation for the event. You can find all our scouting reports on the top prospects here.

When is the 2022 NFL draft?

The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 28 (Round 1), continues on Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2 and 3) and finishes up on Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4 through 7).

What time does the NFL draft start?

Round 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 28. Round 2 will start at 7 p.m. ET on April 29. Round 4 begins at 12 p.m. ET on April 30.

What channel is the 2022 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

How to watch the NFL draft?

In addition to television, the NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.

Where is the NFL draft in 2022?

The NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time in league history. The city slated to host the 2020 NFL draft before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to make it a virtual event. Because the league had already awarded the 2021 NFL draft to Cleveland, Las Vegas was given the 2022 NFL draft. It will take place primarily at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How does the NFL draft work?

The draft order is determined based on the reverse order of finish from the prior season's standings, with certain tiebreakers. Players are selected, one by one, and cannot be picked multiple times. Draft selections may be traded up to or during the NFL draft. Teams picking in Round 1 have 10 minutes on the clock to make their selections, followed by seven minutes in Round 2 and five minutes between picks in Rounds 3 through 7.

How many rounds are in the NFL draft?

There are seven rounds of the draft, each with 32 or more selections. Compensatory selections are issued for net free-agency losses from the year before at the ends of Rounds 3 through 7.

How many picks are in the NFL draft?

There are a total of 262 selections this year, which is the most since 2003.

Who has the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars pick first overall for the second year in a row. Last year, they selected Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.

What is the order of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

The current first-round order is:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

10. Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Eagles (via Saints)

19. Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)

30. Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)