2022 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream Rounds 2 & 3

The 2022 NFL draft is underway, and teams have started bolstering their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

The first-round was quite a doozy, including plenty of trades and surprises. But the action is just beginning as we head into night two of the draft, which includes Rounds 2 and 3.

Teams without first-round picks will finally get their chance to make a selection, including the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.

There are still some big names still available heading into Friday, including Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

Here’s how you can tune into Day 2 of the draft on Friday night:

What:

2022 NFL draft Rounds 2-3

Where:

Las Vegas, NV

When:

Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. CT

Television:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream:

FuboTV (try it for free)

