2022 NFL draft: How to watch, listen, stream Round 1

The Indianapolis Colts don’t currently have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft but that doesn’t mean we won’t be tapped into the big event Thursday night.

After a long offseason of waiting, the Colts will finally get to make additions to the roster with the hopes of developing young talent that could find sustained success in the NFL.

This will be the sixth draft for general manager Chris Ballard and the fifth for head coach Frank Reich since they began their respective tenures.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft:

General Information

Event: 2022 NFL draft

Date: Thursday, April 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

How to Watch

NFL Network

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Live Stream





ESPN app

ABC app

NFL mobile app

How to Listen

Westwood One Radio

Sirius XM NFL Radio

ESPN Radio

Prospects attending Round 1

QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

WR Drake London (USC)

WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

OG Zion Johnson (Boston College)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

DE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)

DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

DT Jordan Davis (Georgia)

DT Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

LB Nakobe Dean (George)

CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati)

CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

