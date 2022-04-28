2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 1, Live Stream, Order Of Picks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 1, Live Stream, Order Of Picks
Get ready to watch the draft!
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Will a Mountain West player sneak in?
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Mountain West has a chance to be well represented over the three-day event. The festivities are finally in Las Vegas after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the 2021 event went on as scheduled in Cleveland.
Thursday night will only be the first round.
The Mountain West may not have a first-round pick this year, but who knows we may have a Rashaad Penny situation with a surprise player going in the first round.
If there is to be a first-rounder, it very likely will be Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. He is going to be the first tight end off the board but a team might be reaching for him in the first round.
The second and third days will be when the Mountain West really shines but keep your fingers crossed for a potential surprise first round pick.
Date: Thursday, April 28 (Round 1)
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday)
TV channels: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
Live stream: ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL apps | fuboTV
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) Detroit Lions
3) Houston Texans
4) New York Jets
5) New York Giants
6) Carolina Panthers
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
12) Minnesota Vikings
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17) Los Angeles Chargers
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) New England Patriots
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
23) Arizona Cardinals
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
31) Cincinnati Bengals
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
More NFL Draft!
Mountain West Football: 2022 NFL Draft Central
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Colorado State P Ryan Stonehouse
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Colorado State DL Scott Patchan