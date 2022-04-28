2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch Day 1, Live Stream, Order Of Picks

Get ready to watch the draft!

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Will a Mountain West player sneak in?

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Mountain West has a chance to be well represented over the three-day event. The festivities are finally in Las Vegas after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the 2021 event went on as scheduled in Cleveland.

Thursday night will only be the first round.

The Mountain West may not have a first-round pick this year, but who knows we may have a Rashaad Penny situation with a surprise player going in the first round.

If there is to be a first-rounder, it very likely will be Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. He is going to be the first tight end off the board but a team might be reaching for him in the first round.

The second and third days will be when the Mountain West really shines but keep your fingers crossed for a potential surprise first round pick.

Date: Thursday, April 28 (Round 1)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday)

TV channels: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

Live stream: ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL apps | fuboTV

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Story continues





Advertisement

More NFL Draft!