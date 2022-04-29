2022 NFL Draft: Watch Bill Belichick tell Cole Strange he's a Patriots player

WATCH: Belichick, Kraft welcome Strange to Patriots in behind-the-scenes video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots got their man with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After trading down from No. 21 to No. 29 in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots selected Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange in the most surprising pick of Round 1.

Next Pats Podcast: Trying to make sense of the Patriots STRANGE first round pick | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots tweeted Friday morning a behind-the-scenes video of the process, including head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft welcoming Strange to the franchise during Thursday night's first round.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

New England on the line â˜Žï¸



Inside the #PatsDraft room as we select @ColeStrange2. pic.twitter.com/qosGOi20W7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2022

There wasn't a ton of emotion from anyone in that video. That's not a huge shock, though -- Belichick isn't the type of guy to get fired up on draft night -- at least not in front of the cameras.

The same cannot be said for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who was really excited to pull off a trade to jump back into the first round and acquire the No. 27 pick.

The vibes are great, thanks for asking. pic.twitter.com/rIik5aQ0Nh — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2022

The Jets had a great first round -- taking Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson at No. 27.

New York is still likely to finish at the bottom of the AFC East division next season, but should be better than its 2021 record of 4-13. The Jets have had a strong offseason filling several roster weaknesses that plagued them the last couple years.