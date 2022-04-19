2022 NFL draft: Wan’Dale Robinson scouting report

A recent transfer from Nebraska who made a big splash last season, Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of the most intriguing prospects in a deep wide receiver class.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wildcats’ explosive playmaker:

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.44

Strengths

An explosive speedster who is a dangerous threat with the ball in his hands, Robinson was able to use these talents as a multi-faceted weapon at Kentucky. He racked up over 100 catches, 1,300 yards, and seven touchdowns as a receiver, adding over 100 yards on the ground, as well.

Robinson is an ideal gadget player, and creative offensive coordinators will be able to use him in a variety of ways at the next level. His college career gave him experience in the backfield, as well as all the receiver spots. While he may not naturally fit the X receiver role, his speed and playmaking ability makes him a big-play threat on underneath routes, and on deep shots against soft coverages.

His second gear makes him a danger to leave untouched on crossers or sliding down the field, and Robinson can quickly blow past a secondary untouched with an excellent playmaking toolbox. Opposing defenses will need make a mental note whenever he’s on the field.

While not a huge contested catch guy, Robinson made some highlight-reel grabs last year, laying out for the ball or stretching out in awkward positions. He’s got solid tracking skills, and generally won’t get lost in traffic. Robinson has natural hands that allow him to cradle the ball inside and quickly move upfield. His route running is a bit raw, but his quickness in and out of breaks allows him that extra step needed to create separation on varied routes.

Weaknesses

Robinson’s contested catch ability and general catching box is limited, with his length and inability to become a physical presence when fighting for the ball in the air. This could make him somewhat limited when it comes to what he’s asked to do in an offense.

He also struggles through press coverage, and the transition to the NFL won’t help, as teams will be eager to put hands on him off the line and shut him down early off the snap. Coaches will need to get creative in moving him around to give him a free release, as well as get him in the weight room and improve his play strength.

Projection

Robinson is a perfect gadget weapon who can be used in a variety of ways, and he’s a legitimate threat to score from any position. Opponents will have to be aware of him whenever he’s on the field, and offensive coordinators will be excited to scheme him open from out of the backfield, or in move packages. He may struggle as a more traditional receiver, and be limited in some of the more standard packages, but his big-play ability will be useful while he works to develop into an every-down receiver. In a deep receiver class, Robinson would be a steal if he’s still on the board past Day 2.

Projection: 3rd Round

