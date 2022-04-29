2022 NFL draft: Vikings trade No. 34 pick to Packers

The Minnesota Vikings opened up day two wheeling and dealing with another division rival in the Green Bay Packers.

They traded their No. 34 overall pick to the Packers for the No. 53 and 59th picks of the draft.

The Vikings landed the No. 34 pick after sending over their No. 12 and 46th pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for No. 32, 34 and 66 on day one. They used the first-round pick in the deal on Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

Fans were upset with the return the Vikings got in that first-round trade, along with the fact that they traded with a division rival, who then went on to draft arguably the best receiver on the board, Jameson Williams.

The Packers did the exact same thing after trading with the Vikings and selecting Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.

List