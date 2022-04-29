2022 NFL draft: Vikings trade No. 12 overall pick to rival Detroit Lions

The Minnesota Vikings opened the 2022 NFL draft by trading the No. 12 overall pick to the rival Detroit Lions.

There was always a possibility for the Vikings to trade back in the draft given their success at filling most of their holes in free agency.

They got thrown a curve ball early on Thursday night with both corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner being taken off the board within the first four picks.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions are sending the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks to Minnesota for picks No. 12 and 46.

