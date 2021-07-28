2022 NFL draft: Updated Steelers draft needs

Training camp is in full swing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and barring some unforeseen trade or signing, the Steelers roster is largely set. With college football set to start and the NFL regular season as well, we decided it was time to look over the roster after all the offseason moves as well as the contract status of the players and update our 2022 NFL draft needs.

1-Quarterback

Like it or not, this is going to be the last year for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Count me among those who aren't inspired by any of the backups currently on the roster so quarterback is my top offseason priority.

2-Cornerback

Joe Haden cannot play forever and right now Pittsburgh is searching for pieces to fill in for two significant offseason losses. The search for a true No. 1 cornerback has to start next offseason.

3-Offensive guard

The Steelers brought in Trai Turner to replace David DeCastro but Turner on a one-year contract feels like a rental. This means the Steelers will be in the market for a starting right tackle in the offseason.

4-Safety

The Steelers opted to not give Terrell Edmunds his fifth-year option and could be looking to replace him. The Steelers have a couple of young guys on the roster to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick but if an elite strong safety is available, they would be tough to pass on.

5-Offensive tackle

This move is only in the event Zach Banner and/or Chuks Okorafor don't develop the way the Steelers coaches are hoping for. If both guys step up, this need falls.

6-Wide receiver

The Steelers always seem to find mid-round wide receivers who can play and with the potential of JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving, the Steelers will need to do it again.

7-Outside linebacker

Like Trai Turner on the offensive line, Melvin Ingram might only be in Pittsburgh for a single season which means depth at outside linebacker will be a need again in 2022.

