2022 NFL draft: Updated Steelers positional rankings

Now that the NFL scouting combine is over and free agency is approaching, we decided to update our positional rankings for the 2022 NFL draft with the Pittsburgh Steelers in mind. Here are our top five at each primary position with an eye on guys who Pittsburgh could use.

Quarterbacks

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

1-Malik Willis, Liberty

2-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

3-Kenny Pickett, Pitt

4-Matt Corral, Ole Miss

5-Sam Howell, North Carolina

Running back

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1-Breece Hall, Iowa State

2-Zamir White, Georgia

3-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

4-James Cook, Georgia

5-Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Wide receiver

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

1-Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

2-Chris Olave, Ohio State

3-Jameson Williams, Alabama

4-Christian Watson, North Dakota State

5-Drake London, USC

Tight end

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

1-Trey McBride, Colorado State

2-Connor Heyward, Michigan State

3-Jaylen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

4-Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

5-Jelani Woods, Virginia

Offensive tackle

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

1-Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

2-Evan Neal, Alabama

3-Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

4-Charles Cross, Mississippi State

5-Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Interior offensive line

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

1-Trevor Linderbaum, Iowa

2-Zion Nelson, Boston College

3-Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

4-Dylan Parham, Memphis

5-Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Defensive end

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

1-George Karlaftis, Purdue

2-DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

3-Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

4-Travon Walker, Georgia

5-Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Defensive tackle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1-Jordan Davis, Georgia

2-Travis Jones, UConn

3-Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

4-Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

5-John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Outside linebacker

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1-David Ojabo, Michigan

2-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

3-Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

4-Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

5-Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Inside linebacker

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

1-Nakobe Dean, Georgia

2-Christian Harris, Alabama

3-Devin Lloyd, Utah

4-Chad Muma, Wyoming

5-Leo Chenel, Wisconsin

Cornerback

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

1-Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

2-Trent McDuffie, Washington

3-Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

4-Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

5-Kaiir Elam, Florida

Safety

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1-Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

2-Lewis Cine, Georgia

3-Dax Hill, Michigan

4-Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

5-Jalen Pitre, Baylor

