2022 NFL draft: Updated pick order heading into Week 10

Remember, the Seahawks can’t waste a first-round pick on a running back or an off-ball linebacker if they don’t have one.

Let’s take a look at where Seattle’s the New York Jets’ first pick is currently slotted after another week of games. Here’s the updated 2022 NFL draft order heading into Week 10, according to Tankathon.

1. Detroit Lions (0-8)

2. Houston Texans (1-8)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (via 2-7 Miami Dolphins)

4. New York Jets (2-6)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

6. Washington (2-6)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)

8. New York Giants (3-6)

9. New York Giants (via 3-6 Chicago Bears)

10. Miami Dolphins (via 3-5 San Francisco 49ers)

11. New York Jets (via 3-5 Seattle Seahawks)

12. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

13. Carolina Panthers (4-5)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via 4-5 Indianapolis Colts)

15. Denver Broncos (4-5)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

17. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

18. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

—– Playoff Teams —–

19. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

20. New England Patriots (5-4)

21. New Orleans Saints (5-3)

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

23. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

24. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

25. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

26. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

28. Detroit Lions (via 7-2 Los Angeles Rams)

29. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

30. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

31. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

32. Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

