2022 NFL draft: Updated pick order heading into Week 16
The Seahawks are caught in a rough place. They are officially not good enough to make the playoffs – at 5-9, their chances of making the postseason are now less than .1%. Unfortunately, they’re also not going to get a high draft pick out of it.
Here is the updated 2022 NFL draft pick order going into Week 16.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)
2. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)
3. Houston Texans (3-11)
4. New York Jets (3-11)
5. New York Giants (via 4-10 Chicago Bears)
6. New York Giants (4-10)
7. Carolina Panthers (5-9)
8. New York Jets (via 5-9 Seattle Seahawks)
9. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
10. Washington (6-8)
11. Philadelphia Eagles (via 7-7 Miami Dolphins)
12. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
13. Denver Broncos (7-7)
14. New Orleans Saints (7-7)
15. Cleveland Browns (7-7)
16. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
18. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
—- Playoff teams —-
19. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
20. Buffalo Bills (8-6)
21. Miami Dolphins (via 8-6 San Francisco 49ers)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
23. Philadelphia Eagles (via 8-6 Indianapolis Colts)
24. Detroit Lions (via 10-4 Los Angeles Rams)
25. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)
26. Tennessee Titans (9-5)
27. Arizona Cardinals (10-4)
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)
29. New England Patriots (9-5)
30. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
31. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
32. Green Bay Packers (11-3)
