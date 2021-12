2022 NFL draft: Updated pick order heading into Week 17

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy. “Any time we go out there, we want to win,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. Allowing the Raiders to come from behind for a 17-13 win didn't eliminate Denver (7-8) from playoff contention, but it does put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play.