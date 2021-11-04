2022 NFL draft: Updated pick order heading into Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks have made a habit of wasting their first-round draft picks in recent years, either by squandering them on poor choices like Rashaad Penny and Germain Ifedi or giving them away in questionable trades, such as Percy Harvin or Jimmy Graham. Next year, Seattle won’t have a first-rounder again because the New York Jets get it thanks to the Jamal Adams deal, which is going just swimmingly.

Even though they don’t have a first-rounder, it’s still worth monitoring where they are slated to pick in the draft for later rounds. Here’s the updated 2022 NFL draft order heading into Week 9, according to Tankathon.

1. Detroit Lions (0-8)

2. Houston Texans (1-7)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (via 1-7 Miami Dolphins)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

5. New York Giants (2-6)

6. Washington (2-6)

7. New York Jets (2-5)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via 3-5 Indianapolis Colts)

10. New York Jets (via 3-5 Seattle Seahawks)

11. New York Giants (via 3-5 Chicago Bears)

12. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

13. Miami Dolphins (via 3-4 San Francisco 49ers)

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

15. New England Patriots (4-4)

16. Denver Broncos (4-4)

17. Cleveland Browns (4-4)

18. Kansas City Chiefs (4-4)

—– Playoff Teams —–

19. Carolina Panthers (4-4)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

22. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

23. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

25. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

26. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

27. Dallas Cowboys (6-1)

28. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

29. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

30. Detroit Lions (via 7-1 Los Angeles Rams)

31. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

32. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

