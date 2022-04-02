2022 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots picks after DeVante Parker trade

Updated list of Patriots' 2022 NFL Draft picks after DeVante Parker trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots didn't just reportedly acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, they also added another pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The extra selection gives the Patriots a total of eight, including five picks on Day 3 of the draft. Three of the picks the Patriots own are from other teams.

Here's the updated list of Patriots picks in the upcoming draft:

First round: 21st overall

Second round: 54

Third round: 85

Fourth round: 127

Fifth round (via Dolphins): 158

Fifth round (via Buccaneers): 170

Sixth round: 200

Sixth round (via Rams): 210

The Patriots have plenty of positions to address in the draft, particularly on defense. Linebacker and defensive back are two pressing needs, especially after No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson left New England and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency last month.

Wide receiver, even after the Parker trade, remains a need for the Patriots. The 2022 draft class is loaded with depth and talent at the position, so it makes sense for the Pats to select at least one wideout. This isn't a class of wide receivers they should sit out.

Offensive line is another weakness for New England to address. More depth is needed, especially along the interior of the offensive line. following the recent departures of 2021 starters Ted Karras (left guard) and Shaq Mason (right guard).

The Patriots had a tremendous 2021 draft. They found a likely franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, a starting-caliber running back in Rhamondre Stevenson and a rising star on the defensive line in Christian Barmore.

They need a similarly strong 2022 draft to fix critical weaknesses on the roster and keep pace in an AFC that saw many rival teams make meaningful improvements over the offseason via the trade and free agent markets.