2022 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots picks after trade with Chiefs in first round

The New England Patriots have added to their stockpile of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft by making a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots traded down in the first round by sending the 21st overall selection to the Chiefs for No. 29 in Round 1, plus third- and fourth-round picks at No. 94 and No. 121, respectively.

New England now has 11 picks in this draft.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his staff should be quite busy Saturday when they have seven picks from the fourth round through the seventh round.

Here's an updated list of all the Patriots' 2022 picks:

First round (from Chiefs): 29th overall

Second round: 54th

Third round: 85th

Third round (from Chiefs): 94th

Fourth round (from Chiefs): 121st

Fourth round: 127th

Fifth round (from Dolphins): 158th

Sixth round (from Texans): 183th

Sixth round: 200th

Sixth round (from Rams): 210th

Seventh round (from Cowboys via Texans): 245th