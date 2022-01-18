2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2022 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?

2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 17

2021 Senior Declaration Deadline: March 1

Draft Date: April 28-April 30

Where: Las Vegas, NV

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

4 Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) Western Michigan 6-1, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Isaiah Spiller (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-1, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

2 Breece Hall (Jr.) Iowa State 6-1, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

3 Kenneth Walker (Jr.) Michigan State 5-10, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

4 Kennedy Brooks (Jr) Oklahoma 5-11, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th

5 Kyren Williams (Jr.) Notre Dame 5-9, 199

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

6 Zonovan Knight (Soph.) NC State 5-11, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th

7 Zamir White (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 Jerome Ford (Jr.) Cincinnati 5-11, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

9 Hassan Haskins (Jr.) Michigan 6-1, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

10 Master Teague (Jr.) Ohio State 5-11, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Sincere McCormick (Jr.) UTSA 5-9, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Tyler Allgeier (Soph.) BYU 5-11, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Isaih Pacheco (Jr.) Rutgers 5-11, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Tyler Goodson (Jr.) Iowa 5-10, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Ricky Person (Jr.) NC State 6-1. 222

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

16 Jerrion Ealy (Jr.) Ole Miss 5-8, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

17 Raheem Blackshear (Jr.) Virginia Tech 5-9, 198

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

18 Kevin Harris (Jr.) South Carolina 5-10, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

19 Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) Florida State 6-0, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

20 Cam’Ron Harris (Jr.) Miami 5-10, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

21 Jordan Mason (Jr.) Georgia Tech 6-1, 208

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

22 Snoop Conner (Jr.) Ole Miss 5-11, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

23 BJ Baylor (Jr.) Oregon State 5-11, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

24 Quay Holmes (Jr.) East Tennessee State 6-1, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

25 Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 230

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

26 TJ Pledger (Jr.) Utah 5-9, 196

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Wide Receivers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Garrett Wilson (Jr.) Ohio State 6-0, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Jameson Williams (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

3 Drake London (Jr.) USC 6-5, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

4 David Bell (Jr.) Purdue 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

5 Treylon Burks (Jr.) Arkansas 6-3. 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

6 George Pickens (Jr.) Georgia 6-3, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

7 John Metchie (Jr.) Alabama 6-0, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

8 Justyn Ross (Jr.) Clemson 6-4, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

9 Jalen Tolbert (Jr.) South Alabama 6-3, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

10 Jerreth Sterns (Jr.) WKU 5-9. 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Devon Williams (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Jaquarii Roberson (Jr.) Wake Forest 6-1, 182

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Kyle Philips (Jr.) UCLA 5-11, 177

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Jalen Nailor (Jr.) Michigan State 6-0, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Wan’Dale Robinson (Jr.) Kentucky 5-11, 185

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th

16 Stanley Berryhill III (Jr.) Arizona 5-11, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

17 Skyy Moore (Jr.) Western Michigan 5-10, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

18 Charleston Rambo (Jr.) Miami 6-1, 185

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

19 Kevin Austin (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-2, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

20 Neil Pau’u (Jr.) BYU 6-4, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

21 Tre Turner (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-2, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

22 Slade Bolden (Jr.) Alabama 5-11, 191

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

23 Britain Covey (Jr.) Utah 5-8, 170

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

24 Erik Ezukanma (Jr.) Texas Tech 6-3, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

25 Tyler Snead (Jr.) East Carolina 5-7, 174

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

26 Makai Polk (Soph.) Mississippi State 6-3, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Tight Ends

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Jalen Wydermyer (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-5, 255

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

2 Cade Otton (Jr.) Washington 6-5, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

3 Greg Dulcich (Jr.) UCLA 6-3, 245

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th

4 James Mitchell (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-3, 255

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

5 Daniel Barker (Jr.) Illinois 6-4, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

6 Teagan Quitoriano (Jr.) Oregon State 6-6, 259

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

7 Cole Fotheringham (Jr.) Utah 6-4, 234

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Offensive Tackles

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Evan Neal (Jr.) Alabama 6-7, 350

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall

2 Kenyon Green (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 325

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) NC State 6-4, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

4 Charles Cross (Soph.) Ole Miss 6-5, 310

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

5 Trevor Penning (Jr.) Northern Iowa 6-7, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

6 Nicholas Petit-Frere (Jr.) Ohio State 6-5, 315

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

7 Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) Washington 6-7, 310

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

8 Rasheed Walker (Jr.) Penn State 6-6, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

9 Joshua Ezeudu (Jr.) North Carolina 6-4, 325

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

10 Sean Rhyan (Jr.) UCLA 6-5, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

11 Dare Rosenthal (Jr.) Kentucky 6-7. 327

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Luke Tenuta (Soph.) Virginia Tech 6-9, 322

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 William Dunkle (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 330

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Alec Anderson (Jr.) UCLA 6-5, 305

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Centers, Guards

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1 Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) Iowa 6-3, 290

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Dohnovan West (Jr.) Arizona State 6-4, 300

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 5th

3 James Empey (Jr.) BYU 6-4, 303

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

4 Brock Hoffman (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-3, 310

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

5 Cameron Jurgens (Soph.) Nebraska 6-3, 290

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

NFL Draft Underclassmen Edge Rushers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 258

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall

2 George Karlaftis (Jr.) Purdue 6-4, 275

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall

3 David Ojabo (Soph.) Michigan 6-5, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Cameron Thomas (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 270

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

5 Drake Jackson (Jr.) USC 6-4, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

6 Amare Barno (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-6. 245

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

7 Alex Wright (Jr.) UAB 6-7. 270

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 Mika Tafua (Jr.) Utah 6-3, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2021 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Defensive Ends, Tackles

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1 DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 290

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Travon Walker (Jr.) Georgia 6-5, 275

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

3 Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) Alabama 6-4, 312

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

4 Christopher Hinton (Jr.) Michigan 6-4, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

5 Damion Daniels (Jr.) Nebraska 6-4, 335

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Nakobe Dean (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Devin Lloyd (Jr) Utah 6-3, 235

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Christian Harris (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 232

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

4 Nik Bonitto (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-3, 240

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

5 Brandon Smith (Jr.) Penn State 6-3, 241

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th

6 Leo Chenal (Jr.) Wisconsin 6-2, 255

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 5th

7 Avery Roberts (Jr.) Oregon State 6-1, 234

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 Brian Asamoah (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-1, 228

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

9 Carson Wells (Jr.) Colorado 6-4, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

10 Khalan Tolson (Jr.) Illinois 6-0, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Cornerbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1 Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) Cincinnati 6-2, 188

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Andrew Booth (Jr.) Clemson 6-0, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Kaiir Elam (Jr.) Florida 6-2, 196

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid to late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

5 Trent McDuffie (Jr.) Washington 5-11, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

6 Jermaine Waller (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-1, 180

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

7 Martin Emerson (Jr.) Mississippi State 6-2, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

8 Mykael Wright (Soph.) Oregon 5-11, 185

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

9 Jalyn Armour-Davis (Jr.) Aalbama 6-1, 192

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 6th

10 Isaac Taylor-Stuart (Jr.) USC 6-2, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Brendan Radley-Hiles (Jr.) Washington 5-9, 180

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Chris Steele (Jr.) USC 6-1, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Ja’Quan McMillian (Jr.) East Carolina 5-10, 183

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Vincent Gray (Jr.) Michigan 6-2, 192

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Bryce Watts (Jr.) UMass 6-0, 180

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Safeties

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-4, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall

2 Daxton Hill (Jr.) Michigan 6-0, 192

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Bubba Bolden (Jr.) Miami 6-3, 204

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

4 Lewis Cine (Jr.) Georgia 6-1, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

5 Verone McKinley (Soph.) Oregon 5-11, 194

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th

6 Kerby Joseph (Jr.) Illinois 6-1, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th

7 Dane Belton (Jr.) Iowa 6-1, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 Juanyeh Thomas (Jr.) Georgia Tech 6-3, 217

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

9 Nasir Greer (Jr.) Wake Forest 6-0, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

10 Nick Cross (Jr.) Maryland 6-1, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Cole Boyd (Jr.) Texas Tech 6-3, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Kickers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Matt Araiza (Jr.) San Diego State 6-2, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2 Cade York (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 198

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

3 Gabe Brkic (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-3, 201

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Ranking the Top 30 Early Entries

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1 Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 258

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall

2 Evan Neal (Jr.) Alabama 6-7, 350

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall

3 Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

4 George Karlaftis (Jr.) Purdue 6-4, 275

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall

5 Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-4, 220

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall

6 Nakobe Dean (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

7 Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) Iowa 6-3, 290

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

8 Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) Cincinnati 6-2, 188

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

9 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

10 DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 290

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

11 Garrett Wilson (Jr.) Ohio State 6-0, 195

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

12 Jameson Williams (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 190

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

13 David Ojabo (Soph.) Michigan 6-5, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

14 Devin Lloyd (Jr) Utah 6-3, 235

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

15 Kenyon Green (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 325

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

16 Andrew Booth (Jr.) Clemson 6-0, 200

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

17 Travon Walker (Jr.) Georgia 6-5, 275

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

18 Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) NC State 6-4, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

19 Daxton Hill (Jr.) Michigan 6-0, 192

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

20 Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) Alabama 6-4, 312

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

21 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

22 Drake London (Jr.) USC 6-5, 210

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

23 Cameron Thomas (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 270

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

24 Charles Cross (Soph.) Ole Miss 6-5, 310

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

25 Kaiir Elam (Jr.) Florida 6-2, 196

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid to late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

26 Drake Jackson (Jr.) USC 6-4, 250

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

26 Treylon Burks (Jr.) Arkansas 6-3. 225

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

27 Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) Washington 6-7, 310

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

28 Trevor Penning (Jr.) Northern Iowa 6-7, 320

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

29 David Bell (Jr.) Purdue 6-2, 205

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

30 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215

2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Listed By School

Alabama

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (Jr.) 6-1, 192

OT Evan Neal (Jr.) 6-7, 350

WR Jameson Williams (Jr.) 6-2, 190

DT Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) 6-4, 312

LB Christian Harris (Jr.) 6-2, 232

WR John Metchie (Jr.) 6-0, 195

WR Slade Bolden (Jr.) 5-11, 191

Arizona

WR Stanley Berryhill III (Jr.) 5-11, 190

Arizona State

C/OG Dohnovan West (Jr.) 6-4, 300

Arkansas

WR Treylon Burks (Jr.) 6-3. 225

BYU

RB Tyler Allgeier (Soph.) 5-11, 220

WR Neil Pau’u (Jr.) 6-4, 215

C James Empey (Jr.) 6-4, 303

Cincinnati

CB Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) 6-2, 188

RB Jerome Ford (Jr.) 5-11, 215

Clemson

CB Andrew Booth (Jr.) 6-0, 200

WR Justyn Ross (Jr.) 6-4, 205

Colorado

LB Carson Wells (Jr.) 6-4, 250

East Carolina

CB Ja’Quan McMillian (Jr.) 5-10, 183

WR Tyler Snead (Jr.) 5-7, 174

East Tennessee State

RB Quay Holmes (Jr.) 6-1, 220

Florida

CB Kaiir Elam (Jr.) 6-2, 196

Florida State

RB Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) 6-0, 215

Georgia

LB Nakobe Dean (Jr.) 6-0, 225

DE Travon Walker (Jr.) 6-5, 275

S Lewis Cine (Jr.) 6-1, 200

WR George Pickens (Jr.) 6-3, 200

RB Zamir White (Jr.) 6-0, 215

Georgia Tech

S Juanyeh Thomas (Jr.) 6-3, 217

RB Jordan Mason (Jr.) 6-1, 208

Illinois

TE Daniel Barker (Jr.) 6-4, 250

S Kerby Joseph (Jr.) 6-1, 190

LB Khalan Tolson (Jr.) 6-0, 220

Iowa

C/OG Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) 6-3, 290

S Dane Belton (Jr.) 6-1, 205

RB Tyler Goodson (Jr.) 5-10, 200

Iowa State

RB Breece Hall (Jr.) 6-1, 220

Kentucky

OT Dare Rosenthal (Jr.) 6-7. 327

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Jr.) 5-11, 185

LSU

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) 6-1, 195

PK Cade York (Jr.) 6-1, 198

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.) 6-1, 230

Maryland

S Nick Cross (Jr.) 6-1, 210

Miami

S Bubba Bolden (Jr.) 6-3, 204

WR Charleston Rambo (Jr.) 6-1, 185

RB Cam’Ron Harris (Jr.) 5-10, 210

Michigan

EDGE David Ojabo (Soph.) 6-5, 250

S Daxton Hill (Jr.) 6-0, 192

DT Christopher Hinton (Jr.) 6-4, 320

RB Hassan Haskins (Jr.) 6-1, 220

CB Vincent Gray (Jr.) 6-2, 192

Michigan State

RB Kenneth Walker (Jr.) 5-10, 210

WR Jalen Nailor (Jr.) 6-0, 190

Mississippi State

CB Martin Emerson (Jr.) 6-2, 195

WR Makai Polk (Soph.) 6-3, 200

NC State

OT Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) 6-4, 320

RB Zonovan Knight (Soph.) 5-11, 210

RB Ricky Person (Jr.) 6-1. 222

Nebraska

C Cameron Jurgens (Soph.) 6-3, 290

DT Damion Daniels (Jr.) 6-4, 335

Nevada

QB Carson Strong (Jr.) 6-4, 215

North Carolina

QB Sam Howell (Jr.) 6-1, 225

OT Joshua Ezeudu (Jr.) 6-4, 325

Northern Iowa

OT Trevor Penning (Jr.) 6-7, 320

Notre Dame

S Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) 6-4, 220

RB Kyren Williams (Jr.) 5-9, 199

WR Kevin Austin (Jr.) 6-2, 215

Ohio State

WR Garrett Wilson (Jr.) 6-0, 195

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Jr.) 6-5, 315

RB Master Teague (Jr.) 5-11, 225

Oklahoma

PK Gabe Brkic (Jr.) 6-3, 201

LB Nik Bonitto (Jr.) 6-3, 240

RB Kennedy Brooks (Jr) 5-11, 215

LB Brian Asamoah (Jr.) 6-1, 228

Ole Miss

QB Matt Corral (Jr.) 6-2, 205

OT Charles Cross (Soph.) 6-5, 310

RB Jerrion Ealy (Jr.) 5-8, 190

RB Snoop Conner (Jr.) 5-11, 220

Oregon

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) 6-5, 258

S Verone McKinley (Soph.) 5-11, 194

CB Mykael Wright (Soph.) 5-11, 185

WR Devon Williams (Soph.) 6-5, 205

Oregon State

TE Teagan Quitoriano (Jr.) 6-6, 259

LB Avery Roberts (Jr.) 6-1, 234

RB BJ Baylor (Jr.) 5-11, 205

Penn State

LB Brandon Smith (Jr.) 6-3, 241

OT Rasheed Walker (Jr.) 6-6, 320

Purdue

EDGE George Karlaftis (Jr.) 6-4, 275

WR David Bell (Jr.) 6-2, 205

Rutgers

RB Isaih Pacheco (Jr.) 5-11, 215

San Diego State

EDGE Cameron Thomas (Jr.) 6-5, 270

P/PK Matt Araiza (Jr.) 6-2, 200

OT William Dunkle (Jr.) 6-5, 330

South Alabama

WR Jalen Tolbert (Jr.) 6-3, 190

South Carolina

RB Kevin Harris (Jr.) 5-10, 220

Texas A&M

DE DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) 6-4, 290

OT Kenyon Green (Jr.) 6-4, 325

RB Isaiah Spiller (Jr.) 6-1, 215

TE Jalen Wydermyer (Jr.) 6-5, 255

Texas Tech

S Cole Boyd (Jr.) 6-3, 200

WR Erik Ezukanma (Jr.) 6-3, 220

UAB

EDGE Alex Wright (Jr.) 6-7. 270

UCLA

TE Greg Dulcich (Jr.) 6-3, 245

OT Sean Rhyan (Jr.) 6-5, 320

WR Kyle Philips (Jr.) 5-11, 177

OT Alec Anderson (Jr.) 6-5, 305

UMass

CB Bryce Watts (Jr.) 6-0, 180

USC

WR Drake London (Jr.) 6-5, 210

EDGE Drake Jackson (Jr.) 6-4, 250

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (Jr.) 6-2, 220

CB Chris Steele (Jr.) 6-1, 190

Utah

TE Cole Fotheringham (Jr.) 6-4, 234

EDGE Mika Tafua (Jr.) 6-3, 250

WR Britain Covey (Jr.) 5-8, 170

RB TJ Pledger (Jr.) 5-9, 196

LB Devin Lloyd (Jr) 6-3, 235

UTSA

RB Sincere McCormick (Jr.) 5-9, 205

Virginia Tech

C Brock Hoffman (Jr.) 6-3, 310

TE James Mitchell (Jr.) 6-3, 255

CB Jermaine Waller (Jr.) 6-1, 180

EDGE Amare Barno (Jr.) 6-6. 245

OT Luke Tenuta (Soph.) 6-9, 322

RB Raheem Blackshear (Jr.) 5-9, 198

WR Tre Turner (Jr.) 6-2, 190

Wake Forest

S Nasir Greer (Jr.) 6-0, 200

WR Jaquarii Roberson (Jr.) 6-1, 182

Washington

OT Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) 6-7, 310

TE Cade Otton (Jr.) 6-5, 250

CB Trent McDuffie (Jr.) 5-11, 195

CB Brendan Radley-Hiles (Jr.) 5-9, 180

Western Michigan

QB Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) 6-1, 210

WR Skyy Moore (Jr.) 5-10, 195

Wisconsin

LB Leo Chenal (Jr.) 6-2, 255

WKU

WR Jerreth Sterns (Jr.) 5-9. 195

