2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings
What college players are leaving early for the 2022 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?
2021 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 17
2021 Senior Declaration Deadline: March 1
Draft Date: April 28-April 30
Where: Las Vegas, NV
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd
4 Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) Western Michigan 6-1, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Isaiah Spiller (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-1, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
2 Breece Hall (Jr.) Iowa State 6-1, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
3 Kenneth Walker (Jr.) Michigan State 5-10, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
4 Kennedy Brooks (Jr) Oklahoma 5-11, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th
5 Kyren Williams (Jr.) Notre Dame 5-9, 199
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
6 Zonovan Knight (Soph.) NC State 5-11, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th
7 Zamir White (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 Jerome Ford (Jr.) Cincinnati 5-11, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
9 Hassan Haskins (Jr.) Michigan 6-1, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
10 Master Teague (Jr.) Ohio State 5-11, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Sincere McCormick (Jr.) UTSA 5-9, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Tyler Allgeier (Soph.) BYU 5-11, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Isaih Pacheco (Jr.) Rutgers 5-11, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Tyler Goodson (Jr.) Iowa 5-10, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Ricky Person (Jr.) NC State 6-1. 222
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
16 Jerrion Ealy (Jr.) Ole Miss 5-8, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
17 Raheem Blackshear (Jr.) Virginia Tech 5-9, 198
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
18 Kevin Harris (Jr.) South Carolina 5-10, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
19 Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) Florida State 6-0, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
20 Cam’Ron Harris (Jr.) Miami 5-10, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
21 Jordan Mason (Jr.) Georgia Tech 6-1, 208
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
22 Snoop Conner (Jr.) Ole Miss 5-11, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
23 BJ Baylor (Jr.) Oregon State 5-11, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
24 Quay Holmes (Jr.) East Tennessee State 6-1, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
25 Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 230
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
26 TJ Pledger (Jr.) Utah 5-9, 196
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Wide Receivers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Garrett Wilson (Jr.) Ohio State 6-0, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Jameson Williams (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
3 Drake London (Jr.) USC 6-5, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
4 David Bell (Jr.) Purdue 6-2, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
5 Treylon Burks (Jr.) Arkansas 6-3. 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
6 George Pickens (Jr.) Georgia 6-3, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
7 John Metchie (Jr.) Alabama 6-0, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
8 Justyn Ross (Jr.) Clemson 6-4, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
9 Jalen Tolbert (Jr.) South Alabama 6-3, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
10 Jerreth Sterns (Jr.) WKU 5-9. 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Devon Williams (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Jaquarii Roberson (Jr.) Wake Forest 6-1, 182
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Kyle Philips (Jr.) UCLA 5-11, 177
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Jalen Nailor (Jr.) Michigan State 6-0, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Wan’Dale Robinson (Jr.) Kentucky 5-11, 185
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th
16 Stanley Berryhill III (Jr.) Arizona 5-11, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
17 Skyy Moore (Jr.) Western Michigan 5-10, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
18 Charleston Rambo (Jr.) Miami 6-1, 185
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
19 Kevin Austin (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-2, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
20 Neil Pau’u (Jr.) BYU 6-4, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
21 Tre Turner (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-2, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
22 Slade Bolden (Jr.) Alabama 5-11, 191
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
23 Britain Covey (Jr.) Utah 5-8, 170
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
24 Erik Ezukanma (Jr.) Texas Tech 6-3, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
25 Tyler Snead (Jr.) East Carolina 5-7, 174
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
26 Makai Polk (Soph.) Mississippi State 6-3, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Tight Ends
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Jalen Wydermyer (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-5, 255
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
2 Cade Otton (Jr.) Washington 6-5, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
3 Greg Dulcich (Jr.) UCLA 6-3, 245
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th
4 James Mitchell (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-3, 255
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
5 Daniel Barker (Jr.) Illinois 6-4, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
6 Teagan Quitoriano (Jr.) Oregon State 6-6, 259
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
7 Cole Fotheringham (Jr.) Utah 6-4, 234
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Offensive Tackles
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Evan Neal (Jr.) Alabama 6-7, 350
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall
2 Kenyon Green (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 325
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) NC State 6-4, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
4 Charles Cross (Soph.) Ole Miss 6-5, 310
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
5 Trevor Penning (Jr.) Northern Iowa 6-7, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
6 Nicholas Petit-Frere (Jr.) Ohio State 6-5, 315
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
7 Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) Washington 6-7, 310
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
8 Rasheed Walker (Jr.) Penn State 6-6, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
9 Joshua Ezeudu (Jr.) North Carolina 6-4, 325
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
10 Sean Rhyan (Jr.) UCLA 6-5, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
11 Dare Rosenthal (Jr.) Kentucky 6-7. 327
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Luke Tenuta (Soph.) Virginia Tech 6-9, 322
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 William Dunkle (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 330
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Alec Anderson (Jr.) UCLA 6-5, 305
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Centers, Guards
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) Iowa 6-3, 290
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Dohnovan West (Jr.) Arizona State 6-4, 300
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 5th
3 James Empey (Jr.) BYU 6-4, 303
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
4 Brock Hoffman (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-3, 310
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
5 Cameron Jurgens (Soph.) Nebraska 6-3, 290
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
NFL Draft Underclassmen Edge Rushers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 258
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall
2 George Karlaftis (Jr.) Purdue 6-4, 275
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall
3 David Ojabo (Soph.) Michigan 6-5, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Cameron Thomas (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 270
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
5 Drake Jackson (Jr.) USC 6-4, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
6 Amare Barno (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-6. 245
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
7 Alex Wright (Jr.) UAB 6-7. 270
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 Mika Tafua (Jr.) Utah 6-3, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2021 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Defensive Ends, Tackles
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 290
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Travon Walker (Jr.) Georgia 6-5, 275
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd
3 Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) Alabama 6-4, 312
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
4 Christopher Hinton (Jr.) Michigan 6-4, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
5 Damion Daniels (Jr.) Nebraska 6-4, 335
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Nakobe Dean (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Devin Lloyd (Jr) Utah 6-3, 235
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Christian Harris (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 232
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
4 Nik Bonitto (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-3, 240
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
5 Brandon Smith (Jr.) Penn State 6-3, 241
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 4th
6 Leo Chenal (Jr.) Wisconsin 6-2, 255
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 5th
7 Avery Roberts (Jr.) Oregon State 6-1, 234
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 Brian Asamoah (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-1, 228
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
9 Carson Wells (Jr.) Colorado 6-4, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
10 Khalan Tolson (Jr.) Illinois 6-0, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Cornerbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) Cincinnati 6-2, 188
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Andrew Booth (Jr.) Clemson 6-0, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Kaiir Elam (Jr.) Florida 6-2, 196
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid to late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
5 Trent McDuffie (Jr.) Washington 5-11, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
6 Jermaine Waller (Jr.) Virginia Tech 6-1, 180
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
7 Martin Emerson (Jr.) Mississippi State 6-2, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
8 Mykael Wright (Soph.) Oregon 5-11, 185
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
9 Jalyn Armour-Davis (Jr.) Aalbama 6-1, 192
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 6th
10 Isaac Taylor-Stuart (Jr.) USC 6-2, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Brendan Radley-Hiles (Jr.) Washington 5-9, 180
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Chris Steele (Jr.) USC 6-1, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Ja’Quan McMillian (Jr.) East Carolina 5-10, 183
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Vincent Gray (Jr.) Michigan 6-2, 192
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Bryce Watts (Jr.) UMass 6-0, 180
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Safeties
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-4, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall
2 Daxton Hill (Jr.) Michigan 6-0, 192
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Bubba Bolden (Jr.) Miami 6-3, 204
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
4 Lewis Cine (Jr.) Georgia 6-1, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
5 Verone McKinley (Soph.) Oregon 5-11, 194
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 6th
6 Kerby Joseph (Jr.) Illinois 6-1, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th
7 Dane Belton (Jr.) Iowa 6-1, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 Juanyeh Thomas (Jr.) Georgia Tech 6-3, 217
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
9 Nasir Greer (Jr.) Wake Forest 6-0, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
10 Nick Cross (Jr.) Maryland 6-1, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Cole Boyd (Jr.) Texas Tech 6-3, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 6th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Kickers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Matt Araiza (Jr.) San Diego State 6-2, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2 Cade York (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 198
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
3 Gabe Brkic (Jr.) Oklahoma 6-3, 201
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Ranking the Top 30 Early Entries
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) Oregon 6-5, 258
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall
2 Evan Neal (Jr.) Alabama 6-7, 350
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall
3 Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) LSU 6-1, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
4 George Karlaftis (Jr.) Purdue 6-4, 275
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 20 overall
5 Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) Notre Dame 6-4, 220
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 5 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top 15 overall
6 Nakobe Dean (Jr.) Georgia 6-0, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
7 Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) Iowa 6-3, 290
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
8 Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) Cincinnati 6-2, 188
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
9 Matt Corral (Jr.) Ole Miss 6-2, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
10 DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 290
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
11 Garrett Wilson (Jr.) Ohio State 6-0, 195
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
12 Jameson Williams (Jr.) Alabama 6-2, 190
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
13 David Ojabo (Soph.) Michigan 6-5, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
14 Devin Lloyd (Jr) Utah 6-3, 235
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
15 Kenyon Green (Jr.) Texas A&M 6-4, 325
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
16 Andrew Booth (Jr.) Clemson 6-0, 200
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
17 Travon Walker (Jr.) Georgia 6-5, 275
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd
18 Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) NC State 6-4, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
19 Daxton Hill (Jr.) Michigan 6-0, 192
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
20 Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) Alabama 6-4, 312
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
21 Sam Howell (Jr.) North Carolina 6-1, 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
22 Drake London (Jr.) USC 6-5, 210
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
23 Cameron Thomas (Jr.) San Diego State 6-5, 270
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
24 Charles Cross (Soph.) Ole Miss 6-5, 310
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 overall
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
25 Kaiir Elam (Jr.) Florida 6-2, 196
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid to late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
26 Drake Jackson (Jr.) USC 6-4, 250
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
26 Treylon Burks (Jr.) Arkansas 6-3. 225
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
27 Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) Washington 6-7, 310
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
28 Trevor Penning (Jr.) Northern Iowa 6-7, 320
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
29 David Bell (Jr.) Purdue 6-2, 205
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
30 Carson Strong (Jr.) Nevada 6-4, 215
2022 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2022 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Mid 3rd
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Listed By School
Alabama
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (Jr.) 6-1, 192
OT Evan Neal (Jr.) 6-7, 350
WR Jameson Williams (Jr.) 6-2, 190
DT Phidarian Mathis (Jr.) 6-4, 312
LB Christian Harris (Jr.) 6-2, 232
WR John Metchie (Jr.) 6-0, 195
WR Slade Bolden (Jr.) 5-11, 191
Arizona
WR Stanley Berryhill III (Jr.) 5-11, 190
Arizona State
C/OG Dohnovan West (Jr.) 6-4, 300
Arkansas
WR Treylon Burks (Jr.) 6-3. 225
BYU
RB Tyler Allgeier (Soph.) 5-11, 220
WR Neil Pau’u (Jr.) 6-4, 215
C James Empey (Jr.) 6-4, 303
Cincinnati
CB Ahmad Gardner (Jr.) 6-2, 188
RB Jerome Ford (Jr.) 5-11, 215
Clemson
CB Andrew Booth (Jr.) 6-0, 200
WR Justyn Ross (Jr.) 6-4, 205
Colorado
LB Carson Wells (Jr.) 6-4, 250
East Carolina
CB Ja’Quan McMillian (Jr.) 5-10, 183
WR Tyler Snead (Jr.) 5-7, 174
East Tennessee State
RB Quay Holmes (Jr.) 6-1, 220
Florida
CB Kaiir Elam (Jr.) 6-2, 196
Florida State
RB Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) 6-0, 215
Georgia
LB Nakobe Dean (Jr.) 6-0, 225
DE Travon Walker (Jr.) 6-5, 275
S Lewis Cine (Jr.) 6-1, 200
WR George Pickens (Jr.) 6-3, 200
RB Zamir White (Jr.) 6-0, 215
Georgia Tech
S Juanyeh Thomas (Jr.) 6-3, 217
RB Jordan Mason (Jr.) 6-1, 208
Illinois
TE Daniel Barker (Jr.) 6-4, 250
S Kerby Joseph (Jr.) 6-1, 190
LB Khalan Tolson (Jr.) 6-0, 220
Iowa
C/OG Tyler Linderbaum (Jr.) 6-3, 290
S Dane Belton (Jr.) 6-1, 205
RB Tyler Goodson (Jr.) 5-10, 200
Iowa State
RB Breece Hall (Jr.) 6-1, 220
Kentucky
OT Dare Rosenthal (Jr.) 6-7. 327
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Jr.) 5-11, 185
LSU
CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Jr.) 6-1, 195
PK Cade York (Jr.) 6-1, 198
RB Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.) 6-1, 230
Maryland
S Nick Cross (Jr.) 6-1, 210
Miami
S Bubba Bolden (Jr.) 6-3, 204
WR Charleston Rambo (Jr.) 6-1, 185
RB Cam’Ron Harris (Jr.) 5-10, 210
Michigan
EDGE David Ojabo (Soph.) 6-5, 250
S Daxton Hill (Jr.) 6-0, 192
DT Christopher Hinton (Jr.) 6-4, 320
RB Hassan Haskins (Jr.) 6-1, 220
CB Vincent Gray (Jr.) 6-2, 192
Michigan State
RB Kenneth Walker (Jr.) 5-10, 210
WR Jalen Nailor (Jr.) 6-0, 190
Mississippi State
CB Martin Emerson (Jr.) 6-2, 195
WR Makai Polk (Soph.) 6-3, 200
NC State
OT Ikem Ekwonu (Soph.) 6-4, 320
RB Zonovan Knight (Soph.) 5-11, 210
RB Ricky Person (Jr.) 6-1. 222
Nebraska
C Cameron Jurgens (Soph.) 6-3, 290
DT Damion Daniels (Jr.) 6-4, 335
Nevada
QB Carson Strong (Jr.) 6-4, 215
North Carolina
QB Sam Howell (Jr.) 6-1, 225
OT Joshua Ezeudu (Jr.) 6-4, 325
Northern Iowa
OT Trevor Penning (Jr.) 6-7, 320
Notre Dame
S Kyle Hamilton (Jr.) 6-4, 220
RB Kyren Williams (Jr.) 5-9, 199
WR Kevin Austin (Jr.) 6-2, 215
Ohio State
WR Garrett Wilson (Jr.) 6-0, 195
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Jr.) 6-5, 315
RB Master Teague (Jr.) 5-11, 225
Oklahoma
PK Gabe Brkic (Jr.) 6-3, 201
LB Nik Bonitto (Jr.) 6-3, 240
RB Kennedy Brooks (Jr) 5-11, 215
LB Brian Asamoah (Jr.) 6-1, 228
Ole Miss
QB Matt Corral (Jr.) 6-2, 205
OT Charles Cross (Soph.) 6-5, 310
RB Jerrion Ealy (Jr.) 5-8, 190
RB Snoop Conner (Jr.) 5-11, 220
Oregon
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Soph.) 6-5, 258
S Verone McKinley (Soph.) 5-11, 194
CB Mykael Wright (Soph.) 5-11, 185
WR Devon Williams (Soph.) 6-5, 205
Oregon State
TE Teagan Quitoriano (Jr.) 6-6, 259
LB Avery Roberts (Jr.) 6-1, 234
RB BJ Baylor (Jr.) 5-11, 205
Penn State
LB Brandon Smith (Jr.) 6-3, 241
OT Rasheed Walker (Jr.) 6-6, 320
Purdue
EDGE George Karlaftis (Jr.) 6-4, 275
WR David Bell (Jr.) 6-2, 205
Rutgers
RB Isaih Pacheco (Jr.) 5-11, 215
San Diego State
EDGE Cameron Thomas (Jr.) 6-5, 270
P/PK Matt Araiza (Jr.) 6-2, 200
OT William Dunkle (Jr.) 6-5, 330
South Alabama
WR Jalen Tolbert (Jr.) 6-3, 190
South Carolina
RB Kevin Harris (Jr.) 5-10, 220
Texas A&M
DE DeMarvin Leal (Jr.) 6-4, 290
OT Kenyon Green (Jr.) 6-4, 325
RB Isaiah Spiller (Jr.) 6-1, 215
TE Jalen Wydermyer (Jr.) 6-5, 255
Texas Tech
S Cole Boyd (Jr.) 6-3, 200
WR Erik Ezukanma (Jr.) 6-3, 220
UAB
EDGE Alex Wright (Jr.) 6-7. 270
UCLA
TE Greg Dulcich (Jr.) 6-3, 245
OT Sean Rhyan (Jr.) 6-5, 320
WR Kyle Philips (Jr.) 5-11, 177
OT Alec Anderson (Jr.) 6-5, 305
UMass
CB Bryce Watts (Jr.) 6-0, 180
USC
WR Drake London (Jr.) 6-5, 210
EDGE Drake Jackson (Jr.) 6-4, 250
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (Jr.) 6-2, 220
CB Chris Steele (Jr.) 6-1, 190
Utah
TE Cole Fotheringham (Jr.) 6-4, 234
EDGE Mika Tafua (Jr.) 6-3, 250
WR Britain Covey (Jr.) 5-8, 170
RB TJ Pledger (Jr.) 5-9, 196
LB Devin Lloyd (Jr) 6-3, 235
UTSA
RB Sincere McCormick (Jr.) 5-9, 205
Virginia Tech
C Brock Hoffman (Jr.) 6-3, 310
TE James Mitchell (Jr.) 6-3, 255
CB Jermaine Waller (Jr.) 6-1, 180
EDGE Amare Barno (Jr.) 6-6. 245
OT Luke Tenuta (Soph.) 6-9, 322
RB Raheem Blackshear (Jr.) 5-9, 198
WR Tre Turner (Jr.) 6-2, 190
Wake Forest
S Nasir Greer (Jr.) 6-0, 200
WR Jaquarii Roberson (Jr.) 6-1, 182
Washington
OT Jaxson Kirkland (Jr.) 6-7, 310
TE Cade Otton (Jr.) 6-5, 250
CB Trent McDuffie (Jr.) 5-11, 195
CB Brendan Radley-Hiles (Jr.) 5-9, 180
Western Michigan
QB Kaleb Eleby (Soph.) 6-1, 210
WR Skyy Moore (Jr.) 5-10, 195
Wisconsin
LB Leo Chenal (Jr.) 6-2, 255
WKU
WR Jerreth Sterns (Jr.) 5-9. 195
