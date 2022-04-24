How do Josh Jobe, Jalyn Armour-Davis rank among 2022 NFL CB draft prospects?

Reuters Videos

STORY: Fury, who stretched his unbeaten record to 32 wins and a draw, with 23 knockouts, said it was unlikely that he would fight again, and if the right uppercut that downed Whyte was the last punch of his career, it was a high note to end on."I owed it to the fans, I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley and now it's all done," a triumphant Fury said in the ring before referring to a promise he had made to his wife Paris to retire."I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way to go out."