How do Josh Jobe, Jalyn Armour-Davis rank among 2022 NFL CB draft prospects?
See where the pair of former Alabama CBs ranking in the 2022 NFL draft class!
STORY: Fury, who stretched his unbeaten record to 32 wins and a draw, with 23 knockouts, said it was unlikely that he would fight again, and if the right uppercut that downed Whyte was the last punch of his career, it was a high note to end on."I owed it to the fans, I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley and now it's all done," a triumphant Fury said in the ring before referring to a promise he had made to his wife Paris to retire."I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way to go out."
The Detroit Tigers take on the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Comerica Park. The game will be broadcast on BSD and WXYT-FM (97.1).
Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park statue was unveiled Saturday at halftime of the OU Spring Game.
Dave Ramsey has advised against taking out most types of debt, even suggesting you steer clear of a mortgage when possible and pay cash for a house. For example, forgoing credit card rewards and failing to build your credit score could mean giving up valuable benefits and making your financial life harder. On the Ramsey Solutions blog, there's a clear warning about a particular type of loan you may be offered but that you should say no to.
Draymond Green feels right at home with the Warriors in the NBA playoffs after a two-year absence.
The dynamic duo performed "I Will Survive" and the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful."
According to a post on the ISS’s Twitter page, the private astronaut crew is expected to undock from the ISS at 8:55 p.m. EDT Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for 44 counties in central and southwestern Iowa.
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Centennial Olympic Park late Saturday evening. Just before 10 p.m., APD confirmed five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. All five victims are in stable condition.
Lonely and stuck in a loveless marriage, woman with multiple sclerosis wonders if it would be worse to leave.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to end his brief retirement not only resolved the team’s quarterback situation, but also helped general manager Jason Licht retain most of a solid core of talent around Brady. For the second straight year, the Bucs enter the draft with expectations of bolstering depth rather than addressing pressing needs. With Brady back for a third season in Tampa Bay, receiver Chris Godwin signed to a new three-year, $60 million deal, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Carlton Davis re-signed after testing free agency, there are no glaring weaknesses on offense or defense.
CinemaCon launches Monday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the second in-person gathering of theater owners and Hollywood studios since August, and Covid. That edition was shadowed by the Delta Variant, ongoing theater closures and shifting release dates. Now the picture is significantly brighter. Domestic attendance at the confab, including a full complement of studio […]
Take a breath, own your truth, and allow yourself to unravel. Your April 24 weekly horoscope continues to shed light on the collective healing process, which can feel like an unstoppable wave of energy, clearing what no longer aligns with your highest vibration.
With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]
Johnny Manziel is still playing football with a new perspective
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the [more]
The Houston Texans could pick three times in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, but they need the Buffalo Bills to be willing trade partners.
As the draft approaches, there’s plenty of uncertainty. One thing is certain — Patriots coach Bill Belichick will make trades. Consider this amazing nugget from Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Since 2000, Belichick’s first year as coach and de facto G.M., the Patriots have made 83 trades during the draft. That’s an average of 3.77 trades [more]
Haskins' parents did not attend. They plan to attend two more services for their son over the weekend.
A first-round pick by the Giants last year, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now been at the center of trade talks this weekend. He took to social media amid the trade speculation.