2022 NFL Draft: Two Round Mock Draft From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: Two round mock draft with the calls on the picks along with every team’s needs – two weeks out.

Less than two weeks away, how do the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft look … potentially?

We’ll do this one more time with the final call just before all of the fun begins, but now all the rumors, evaluations, and possibilities are starting to take shape.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round

Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) EDGE, 3) LB

It’s all about finding the best player possible for the secondary. The Broncos need work in several areas. but the more defensive back help for THAT division, the better.

Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Team Needs: 1) S, 2) CB, 3) OT

Yeah, the Bengals got help for the O line in free agency. Now it needs to get younger with parts to build around.

Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

The franchise loves speed, speed, and more speed. Woolen has the freakish talent to quickly find a home in the Chief secondary.

San Francisco 49ers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OG Dylan Parham, Memphis

Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) OG

Drafting a guard might not seem like a whole lot of fun, but the 49ers have to build up the infrastructure so Trey Lance can get some time to ease into the job.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR John Metchie, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) QB, 3) OG

For all the great things the Tampa Bay passing game has done, it’s been in need of more receivers in the mix. Metchie certainly knows how to produce with other great targets around him.

Green Bay Packers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

He might not be the perfect prospect to take over right away, but Winfrey would be a strong part of a rotation for a team that needs tackle help.

Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, 3) Edge

After likely doing everything to crank up the passing game with their first two picks, the Falcons need defense here. If it’s not Thomas, it’ll be the best pass rusher anywhere on the board.

Buffalo Bills

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) RB

What do you get the team that has everything? How about the guy who might be the best running back in the draft?

Dallas Cowboys

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Drake Jackson, USC

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) OG, 3) WR

It’s a shot-for-the-stars get if Dallas is looking for more pass rushing help in the rotation. This would be a terrific landing spot for Jackson.

Arizona Cardinals

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) CB, 3) WR

If they go cornerback in the first round, they go wide receiver here. Reverse that if they get a pass catcher with their first selection.

New England Patriots

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) LB

There’s a chance the Patriots keep loading up on linebackers after taking one in the first round, and they could go wide receiver. They need young corners, too.

Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

It wouldn’t be a total shocker if the Packers went for the top tight end on the board in the first round and took a wide receiver here. They need an upgrade at both positions.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2, OG, 3) QB

You done now not having a power aspect to your running game, Pittsburgh? Welcome to the 384-pound guy who can fix all of that in one selection.

Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) DE

More defensive back help is a must. This assumes the Eagles go with a wide receiver and a Best Player Available defensive part with the two picks in the first round.

Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Barnhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

Backflips will be made by the front office if an offensive tackle as strong as Raimann slides here. This could be Tulsa’s Tyler Smith or Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, too.

New Orleans Saints

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB

Obviously this depends on what the Saints go after with their first two picks, but assuming they address the receiver and offensive tackle problems first, here they can help out the secondary.

Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) WR, 3) DE

The Bears need more young pass rushing options, and that’s Bonitto. Put him somewhere on the outside and let him roll.

Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) WR, 3) OG

A too-small receiver who makes lots and lots of plays, he’s a dynamic prospect for an offense that needs more explosion.

Minnesota Vikings

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Nick Cross, Maryland

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) DT, 3) LB

Yeah, going corner in the first round is good, now the Vikings have to keep going with that defensive back theme.

Baltimore Ravens

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Logan Hall, Houston

Team Needs: 1) DT, 2) Edge, 3) CB

Hall might not have the spotlight in a draft full of great pass rushers, but he’s as good as the value gets for the position here.

Cleveland Browns

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DL, 3) LB

A few receivers for Deshaun Watson can come a bit later. There’s value for the defensive side, and getting a first round talent like Jones would be a huge pick.

Atlanta Falcons

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, 3) Edge

Watson has the freakish tools to become special, but he’ll need time. The Falcons will give him about ten minutes – they need receivers to make plays now.

Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) QB, 3) DE

There’s a chance Ebikete goes a whole lot earlier than this. He’ll be a great pass rushing value after the 20.

Seattle Seahawks

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) Edge, 3) CB

No, you don’t replace Bobby Wagner, but the Seahawk D could use a linebacker who can tackle.

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) Edge, 3) CB

Between Corral and Desmond Ridder, Seattle will take whichever one drops. Drew Lock isn’t any sort of an answer for losing Russell Wilson.

Chicago Bears

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) WR, 3) DE

The Bears have a franchise quarterback – maybe. Now they need to protect Justin Fields and give him time to work.

New York Jets (from Carolina)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DB, 3) OT

A bit of a call here that Karlaftis will be one of the big story sliders, but he’s not going any further than this. The Jets will go after a pass rusher at some point after the first round.

Houston Texans

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB

For a team that needs a badass attitude and an offensive tackle, it’s getting a whole lot better in both areas with this one pick.

New York Giants

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Christian Harris, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) OG, 3) Edge

With two first round picks the Giants should be able to find parts for the lines. Harris brings the speed to the linebacking corps.

New York Jets

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DB, 3) OT

A big body for the interior, the Jets might just find an anchor in a good-value spot for defensive tackles early in the second round.

Detroit Lions

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) QB

This assumes the Lions go grab a quarterback late in the first round and go pass rusher early on. There’s a ton of talent on the board. Getting a good starting linebacker would be a luxury here.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DT, 3) OT

The Jaguars will field a bazillion offers for this pick. This is a deep enough draft to keep it and land a potential gem. They win the draft if they come out of the first 33 picks with Aidan Hutchinson and Wyatt.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) QB

Ridder isn’t quite worth a first round pick, but he’s in a perfect situation going here. Jared Goff is more than fine for now – there won’t be a ton of pressure. Ridder could still use a wee bit of work, but he’s becoming too hot a prospect to fall out of the first.

Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Team Needs: 1) S, 2) CB, 3) OT

The Bengals still have to go after an offensive lineman at some point, but the need isn’t that glaring thanks to free agency. Finding a playmaker for the secondary like Pitre would be a bit of a value flier, but he’s more than good enough to go here.

Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

The Chiefs could go a slew of different directions here, but they have so many good picks coming up in the next few rounds that they can make an investment on their future. Assuming Ojabo is back and great after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, he’s a find this late in the first round. Kansas City will be patient.

Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

So would this be a desperation pick after losing Tyreek Hill? Nah, that’s not how the Chiefs operate … but it just so happens that Dotson is a speedy deep threat who filled a desperate need.

Green Bay Packers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

Assuming the Packers go with a WR at the 22, they should still have their choice of a few interesting pass rushing prospects. Mafe has the most dynamic upside.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) QB, 3) OG

It’s Best Player Available time for the Buccaneers, but they should think hard about taking a quarterback flier here. However, TB12 isn’t coming back to help develop the future. He needs more from the already solid defense, and getting a top defensive back like Hill is the need-for-now get.

Tennessee Titans

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Last Mock Draft Pick: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) DL

There are so many directions the Titans can go considering the talent that’s going to be still on the board, but they need more dynamic receiving talent to overcome some bad choices in recent offseasons. AJ Brown wasn’t one of those whiffs – he could use some help.

Buffalo Bills

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) RB

It’s so nice when you don’t have any bright, glaring needs. Buffalo could use more young options at corner, and it’ll take the best one still on the board.

Dallas Cowboys

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last Mock Draft Pick: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) OG, 3) WR

It’ll be really, really tempting to add more pop to the defensive front, but the Cowboys love to build up the infrastructure on the offensive line. The versatile Green is almost too perfect a fit.

Arizona Cardinals

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Last Mock Draft Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) CB, 3) WR

This might seem a wee bit high – and go ahead and flip a coin here with Clemson’s Andrew Booth on the board – but the D needs a corner and good ones are available.

Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

The only problem with picking up Williams here is the timing. After years of crying about needing more high-end receivers coming through the draft, 12 will finally get one, but how long will he be around? Williams is progressing quickly from a torn ACL, but he might not be amazing quite yet.

New England Patriots

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) LB

Everyone will want the Patriots to go wide receiver here, but for whatever reason, Bill Belichick is AWFUL at drafting the position. He’s great at finding the hard-nosed defensive guys who instantly become team leaders.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Last Mock Draft Pick: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2, OG, 3) QB

It’s been an easy thought that Kenny Pickett or possibly even Malik Willis could slide here. Don’t count on it. Pittsburgh is usually great at this draft thing, but it needs O linemen. Linderbaum is a great instant fit for the interior.

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB

Enough is enough. The Saints need firepower at wide receiver, and it starts with getting a silky-smooth speedster who can step in and instantly become a No. 1 target.

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) DE

Linebacker isn’t quite the desperation need position it was before free agency, but the defense could use a few more tone-setters and more help for the corps. Dean – or Utah’s Devin Lloyd – would be the long term answer.

Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) DT, 3) CB

It’s a wee bit of a reach, and the Chargers could absolutely go defensive tackle here with Devonte Wyatt on the board, but they have to keep improving the offensive line no matter what.

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Charles Cross, Ole Miss

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB

Its going to be tempting to go after one of the fantastic receivers on the board, but Cross is a great need get here as a top-ten caliber prospect. The Saints can get a great receiver at the 19.

Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) DE

There’s a whole lot of talent sliding down, and the Eagles can crank it up with one of their two first round picks on a terrific receiver who fits exactly what they need. They can’t take the chance on New Orleans stealing London.

Baltimore Ravens

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) DT, 2) Edge, 3) CB

The Ravens are in a sweet spot here with a whole lot of good value possibilities, even at the 14. When in doubt, go ahead and grab the anchor for your defense. It’s asking a lot to get another Haloti Ngata with Davis, but …

Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB

The wide receivers will be SO tempting, and offensive tackle is a must at some point, but this team needs to go Best Player Available at every pick, and even with the concerns about the 40 time, there’s no arguing with the call at this point.

Minnesota Vikings

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) DT, 3) LB

It’s a corner-loaded part of the first round and Minnesota will be right in the midst of it all. It’ll grab the best one on the board, but it’ll have several other great position options to choose from.

Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr, LSU

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) WR, 3) OG

For all the talk of needing a wide receiver and possibly looking at a quarterback, the team needs secondary help, too. Stingley will go earlier than you think.

New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DB, 3) OT

Assuming the Jets go with a top offensive tackle with the first pick at the 4, they’ll snap up a top wide receiver here to add more pop to the attack and give Zack Wilson another weapon.

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) Edge, 3) CB

Don’t be even a little shocked if the Seahawks go Kyle Hamilton or Derek Stingley Jr. here. This franchise marches to the draft beat of its own drummer, but getting a lockdown corner here works.

Atlanta Falcons

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, 3) Edge

Why does everyone assume Marcus Mariota is the answer? Why is everyone assuming the quarterbacks – as mediocre as they are this year – are going to slide on down?

The Falcons have five of the top 82 picks and can work on wide receiver later with several prospects thrown at the problem. By the way, Mariota is a really, really cheap option – going after a QB on a rookie contract is the smart move.

New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Last Mock Draft Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) OG, 3) Edge

It’s going to be really, really, really tough for the Giants to pass on one of the star defensive backs on the board, but assuming they go for the offensive lineman at the 5, they get their pass rusher here.

Carolina Panthers

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) OT, 3) DT

Don’t be totally stunned if the Panthers go Kenny Pickett here. The entire franchise needs a big-time shot of energy, and getting the most dynamic quarterback in the draft would do just that.

New York Giants

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) OG, 3) Edge

Offensive line, offensive line, offensive line. The Jets will take one of the two top blockers at 4, and the Giants will take the next best option at 5. Neal might be a better fit, anyway – he could slide inside and roll at guard right away if needed.

New York Jets

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DB, 3) OT

There’s just no need to mess with this. With a slew of good picks to come, the Jets aren’t going to mess around with defensive back here. The star offensive tackles will still be on the board.

Houston Texans

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB

The Texans have enough picks later to deal with offensive tackle and parts for the secondary. They’ll take the best pass rusher on the board.

Detroit Lions

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) QB

No, the Lions aren’t going defensive back with the second overall pick in a draft loaded with high-end pass rushers and offensive tackles. Flip a coin between Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Two Round Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DT, 3) OT

There’s no sure-thing No. 1 guy, and Hutchinson isn’t as strong a prospect as recent top pass rushers, but the Jaguars can deal with other needs later. They have to come up with a rock for a defense that needs to get into the backfield.

