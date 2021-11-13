2022 NFL draft: A twist on a Steelers 3-round mock draft

Most of the 2022 mock drafts you will see for the Pittsburgh Steelers have the team going with quarterback and offensive line early. While these two picks do make sense, there’s nothing to say the Steelers aren’t happy with going into 2022 with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and the current crop of young offensive linemen.

So for this three-round update, we avoided both positions and instead focused on rebuilding a once-elite defense and adding another weapon on offense. Let us know in the comments how you would feel if this is how the draft went down for Pittsburgh.

First round-EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Even if Alex Highsmith turns things around this season, adding another impact player at outside linebacker is a must.

Second round-WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

There’s a real possibility JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington are gone at the end of the season leaving the Steelers with only two guys are on the roster who have proven they can play.

Third round-DT Zachary Carter, Florida

Pittsburgh needs more beef along the defensive line and Carter at 6-foot-4 and close to 290 pounds fits the bill perfectly for what the Steelers want in a hybrid defensive lineman.

Third round-CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another positional unit in the midst of an overhaul is cornerback. No player has really stepped up this season and Jobe could replace James Pierre or Justin Layne on the depth chart.

