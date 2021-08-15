2022 NFL draft: Turning 3 picks into 6 for the Steelers in mock draft simulation

As it looks now, with the college football season getting ready to start, the 2022 NFL draft class is going to once again be deep and full of talent. Doing a mock draft simulation like this one via the Pro Football Network is a great way to get a jumpstart on the guys to watch for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

We ran a three-round simulation and by using three small trades was able to move down a handful of spots in the first, still get the best guy on the board and end up with six players in the Top 100 overall. Check out this 2022 mock draft for the Steelers.

First round(22)-QB Malik Willis Libert

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh trades down twice but still lands their quarterback of the future with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Willis is an awesome blend of athleticism and raw quarterback skills with all the upside of any quarterback in the draft.

Second round(62)-G Ed Ingram, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Most view offensive tackle as a bigger need but with Trai Turner on a one-year contract, the Steelers will be looking for a starting guard next offseason.

Third round(78)-LB Kana'i Mauga, USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh needs more athleticism at inside linebacker and USC inside linebacker Kana'i Mauga is an active, aggressive linebacker with excellent closing speed.

Third round(82)-CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By the time the actual draft gets here, landing an explosive playmaker like Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe could be out of the question but for not he's an easy choice here.

Third round(83)-OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kentucky's Darian Kinnard is a massive offensive tackle prospect who passed on the 2021 NFL draft to get more experience. He's light on his feet for such a huge player and fits the mold of a Steelers offensive tackle very well.

Third round(94)-WR Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood's stock is low now because he missed much of the 2020 season with an injury. But if he's able to come all the way back, he could be the latest mid-round wide receiver the Steelers turn into a star.

Overall

A draft like this would require the Steelers to get far more aggressive in their draft philosophy. But in an offseason where the Steelers are going to have a ton of cap space, it is the perfect time to load up for the future via the draft where they can.

