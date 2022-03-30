2022 NFL draft: Trent McDuffie scouting report

One of the most fiercely competitive defenders in college football, Washington’s Trent McDuffie brings the total package to a loaded corner class in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Huskies’ do-it-all cover man:

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 193

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.44

Strengths

McDuffie is one of the most naturally gifted corners in this year’s deep class. While he may not be the biggest player in the group, McDuffie’s instincts and technique are off the chart. He plays with a unique confidence, unafraid of getting beat, and a willingness to stick his nose into the ball with excellent closing speed. He trusts his skill set, and it shows up on tape.

He excels in tight press man coverage, with enough athletic ability to wrap defenders off the line, and awareness to play the ball down the field. He is an absolute technician at the position. He rarely gets beat off the line, and has a fantastic ability to mirror receivers and match them down the field. He has all the tools to succeed in zone coverage, as well, as he is excellent at baiting throws and closing quickly to secure picks and batted balls.

One of McDuffie’s best traits is his physical playing style, as he limits most yards after the catch, swinging in with a pop and securing tackles with fantastic form. He clearly wants to make receivers regret catching the football, and he delivers that message in full force. His explosive closing speed works well in coverage, as well as in tackling. He’s a jack of all trades at a premium position.

Weaknesses

While his technique is excellent, McDuffie’s physical stature is less than ideal (under six feet, less than 200 pounds). That can be a problem with bigger receivers challenging him off the line in the NFL, and there really is no way to close that gap. His size may also become an issue with his aggressive playing style when it comes to hitting bigger receivers at the next level.

If that sounds like nit-picking, it is. McDuffie plays the position at an exceptional level, and his fierce style of play doesn’t typically get him in trouble, as he uses it wisely.

Projection

McDuffie is a genuine technician whose competitive nature and polished skill set will serve him well at the next level. If he can hone his skills and overcome his size limitations, he could easily be the best corner out of this class. Whoever drafts him is getting an immediate starter who is ready for the NFL game.

Projection: Top 20

