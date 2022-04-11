2022 NFL draft: Travis Jones scouting report

A fast-rising prospect since the Senior Bowl, UConn nose tackle Travis Jones will look to capitalize on his performance in Mobile as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Huskies’ massive interior defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 325

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.92

Strengths

Jones was clearly the best player on a UConn defense that struggled mightily last season, and was one of the standout players during Senior Bowl week. He proved he can hang with the top-level talent and compete with the best in the country, and he should have no problem proving the same with NFL competition.

On film, Jones particularly shined as a run defender, using his massive frame to eat up space and anchor the trenches. He was tough to move, and had the strength to force blockers back into the pocket on a consistent basis. He had enough wiggle and athleticism to explode through the line, or break from his lineman to jump into a gap and swallow up the ball carrier. He frequently demanded double-teams, as interior lineman struggled to contain his play strength and sheer mass.

As a pass rusher, Jones had fairly good results for a nose tackle, racking up eight sacks over the past two years. He’s still fairly underdeveloped in his pass rush technique, but he wins by simply walking linemen back into the pocket and shoving himself into the quarterback.

Weaknesses

While a solid anchor that can overwhelm with size and power, Jones lacks the elite burst that would help him win his 1-on-1s quickly, or break from a lineman’s grasp with more haste. He could stand to pick up a few counters and extra moves for his toolbox along the way, as he was pretty vanilla in his pass rush approach. NFL coaches will want to refine his technique and increase his explosiveness at the next level.

Jones will also need to work on his overall hand usage and body positioning. He’ll need to learn to work his hands earlier and with more ferocity to lock out and shake down lineman. He could play a little lower, as well, as he tends to be high and tight and instead of taking advantage of his bigger, lower frame.

Story continues

Projection

Jones may not be a complete player just yet, but he’s got clear strengths that project well to the next level. He’s effective enough as a run-stuffer to make an immediate impact on early downs, with the athletic traits to develop more pass rush ability down the line. He’ll never be a double-digit sack guy, but his value as a space-eater with future upside should be enough to warrant a Day 2 pick.

Projection: Day 2

1

1