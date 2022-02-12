2022 NFL Draft: Top three team fits for OT Rasheed Walker

There is a good chance we see some Penn State players off the board and the early rounds, especially guys like Jahan Dotson and Arnold Ebiketie. However, there are some guys that will likely be later around selections. One of them is offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

Walker has three years of starting experience. Even though he struggled this past season, there is still plenty of tape to look at and lots of upside.

There are several teams that could use a depth piece like Walker on the roster.

However, there are three specific teams that would benefit greatly selecting Walker in the later rounds of the draft.

Green Bay Packers

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have done a nice job over the years of developing offensive lineman from the later rounds. David Bakhtiari was a fourth round pick, former tackle Josh Sitton was a fourth wrong pick and current guard Jon Runyan Jr. was a sixth round pick. The last one is a bit early to have an accurate judgment, but the first two have worked out very well for Green Bay.

This is a deep offensive line class. If Aaron Rodgers does decide to stay in Green Bay, that could shift the direction of the draft, especially for the earlier draft picks.

In 2020, the Packers selected three straight offensive lineman, one of them being Runyan. The Packers did well this season without Bahktiari, who was out with a torn ACL injury he suffered over the offseason. However, they still need to build depth and Walker would is a guy with a ton of experience they could develop into a reliable tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles

Syndication: HawkCentral

Walker would be a really nice depth piece with the Eagles. The Eagles are continuing to get younger with their front five, especially with a young quarterback under center. Andre Dillard has been a trade piece for them for quite some time now. He is young, but hasn’t shown many flashes when he has been given a starting opportunity. Regardless if the Eagles trade Dillard or not, Walker would be a really nice depth and rotational piece in Philadelphia.

If you noticed, two of the three teams mentioned here were playoff teams this season. As for Detroit, not only do they need offensive line depth, but it’s likely they will not be the only team taking advantage of the deep talent of this offensive line class.

Detroit Lions

As mentioned, Walker could be developed into a starting piece on a few NFL teams. However, it’s likely he will be a bit of a project. He struggled this past season, and many of his weaknesses were exposed. However, Walker does have great size that several teams would love to have on their roster. The Lions have a lot of work to do, and it’s likely they very well could select to offensive lineman in this draft. They selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick last year. However, the Lions don’t have a ton of depth at the tackle position. They dealt with a few injuries upfront this season, and taking a guy like Walker in the later rounds would be very beneficial for them. There is one crucial point about Walker that is worth noting. He went through three different offensive systems and did a decent job adjusting to them. He did struggle quite a bit this past season, but there is plenty of upside to look at with him.

