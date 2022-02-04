2022 NFL Draft: Top three fits for Brandon Smith

Penn State has multiple draft prospects this season, specifically on the defensive side. One notable player that has made massive leaps the past few seasons is linebacker Brandon Smith.

The linebacker class this year isn’t deep, but there are some guys that could turn out to be gems, and Smith is one of them. There are several teams in the NFL that are in need of a linebacker to build their defense around.

However, these three teams are in desperate need of one, and Smith would be the perfect player with physicality and athletic ability.

Philadelphia Eagles

This team makes the most sense and Smith would likely start right away. The Eagles haven’t found their identity at the linebacker position since losing Nigel Bradham. They do have TJ Edwards, who has been decent for them the past few years. But, Smith is a reliable player and a solid athlete the Eagles could build their defense around.

Smith has been a guy that can make plays from just about anywhere on the field. After the departure of Micah Parsons, Smith made drastic leaps in his performance. His athleticism and physicality are traits that will be crucial for an NFL team, especially the Eagles.

Detroit Lions

The Lions need a lot of pieces, but teams need to look at the 2021 performance of Devin White From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and see how valuable it is to have a productive linebacker on your defense. Detroit signed Jamie Collins a few years ago, but didn’t work out the way they wanted to.

Smith would come in and start right away on a team that has struggled the past few years to find a true defensive player to build around.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have gotten younger on the defense over the past couple of years. They have gone through a flurry of linebackers, but none of them have worked out. Smith’s athleticism and football IQ would be a massive addition to this defense that has fallen short of the playoffs the past two seasons.

The Dolphins have relied on the draft substantially over the past few years. They have slowly started to spend money in free agency. They have become a fringe playoff team, but if they can draft well and sign the right free agents, they will be well on their way to the postseason.

There are a number of teams in the NFL that could use a linebacker like Smith to build around. However, the Eagles, Lions, and Dolphins are in desperate need of a true linebacker.

