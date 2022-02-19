2022 NFL draft: Top three team fits for LB Jesse Luketa

The 2022 NFL draft it’s just a few short months away. Penn State has several players, including eight headed to the combine.

One of them is linebacker Jesse Luketa. The linebacker position has become a very crucial one in the league. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Indianapolis Colts have found their true linebackers to be a focal point on their defense.

Let’s take a look at the top three best fits for Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Minnesota Vikings

It’s likely Jesse Luketa Will hear his name called in the middle of the draft. He is versatile but excels on the inside. The first team is the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings just hired a new head college, and that defense has plenty of open holes to fill. They did select former North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt last year in the draft. However, the depth is small and Anthony Barr very well could be headed to free agency. Luketa is a guy that can come in and make a great impact on the Vikings. If there’s one thing they struggle with, it’s depth at getting the quarterback. Luketa also flourishes as a blitzing linebacker and brings a ton of experience to the table.

Miami Dolphins

Like the Vikings, the Miami Dolphins also need help at the linebacker position. Their defense continues to get young, but guys like Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts haven’t shown enough to be a focal point on Miami’s defense. As mentioned, Luketa brings a ton of experience to the table and would provide them with immense help at getting to the quarterback.

Not only does Luketa flourish at getting to the quarterback, but he also really does well on the run. He is quick with terrific vision, something that will help Miami immensely.

New York Jets

This last team stays in the AFC East division and that is the New York Jets. The Jets have a lot of open holes to fill, and one of those is finding a reliable linebacker they can count on. With an impressive defensive class, it’s likely we see the Jets use most of their picks on that side of the ball. Their linebackers are young and they do have a decent amount of depth. However, many of them have struggled over the past few years.

Luketa is a player that can come in and be that rotational guy. The Jets are continuing to get young, and Luketa would be a crucial piece to their struggles.

Luketa is a player that several teams would love to have on their roster. Whether it be a rotational piece or potentially competing for a starting role in a few years, his talent will be a great impact on whoever drafts him.

