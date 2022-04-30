2022 NFL draft: Top Steelers prospects for Day 3
Here are the top prospects left on the board for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Day Three of the 2022 NFL draft. So far the Steelers have selected quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.
1-OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
2-CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
3-RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
4-DT Neil Farrell, LSU
5-WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
6-S Verone McKinley III, Oregon
7-EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
8-EDGE Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
9-DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas
10-RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
