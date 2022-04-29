2022 NFL draft: Top 6 targets for the Steelers in the 2nd round

Day One of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high. After much speculation about trading up to land a quarterback, the top quarterback in the draft, Kenny Pickett, fell into the team’s lap in the first round. Just like back in 2004 when Pittsburgh was patient and ended up with Ben Roethlisberger.

Friday the Steelers get back to business with the second and third rounds. Here are the top six prospects the Steelers should target in the second round.

1-EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

The Steelers need a quality third edge rusher to add to the rotation with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and the ascent of Ebiketie has been remarkable. He’s got great burst off the edge and rarely loses a matchup.

2-WR John Metchie III, Alabama

The Steelers need speed on the outside and Metchie brings plenty of it. Metchie is on the mend from a knee injury but there’s no rush to get him on the field.

3-DE DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DeMarvin Leal didn’t show the improvement many expected in 2021 but he’s still a near-ideal 3-4 defensive end who can slide inside in sub-package defenses.

4-WR George Pickens, Georgia

The Steelers have shown a strong interest in the Georgia speedster and with the early run on wideouts, Pittsburgh needs to get one early.

5-EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

If the Steelers are willing to redshirt an edge rusher, David Ojabo is a no-brainer pick.

6-DT Travis Jones, UConn

Pittsburgh needs a massive interior defensive lineman and Travis Jones fits the bill.

