2022 NFL draft: Top 4 WR options for the Steelers

Curt Popejoy
In this article:
One of the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest needs in the 2022 NFL draft is wide receiver. The team needs to add a third receiver who brings speed on the perimeter. Here are our top four prospects who would fit the Steelers needs and realistically be available.

1-Chris Olave, Ohio State

2-Jameson William, Alabama


Syndication The Enquirer

3-Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

4-Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

5-George Pickens, Georgia

