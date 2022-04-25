2022 NFL draft: Top 4 WR options for the Steelers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
One of the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest needs in the 2022 NFL draft is wide receiver. The team needs to add a third receiver who brings speed on the perimeter. Here are our top four prospects who would fit the Steelers needs and realistically be available.
1-Chris Olave, Ohio State
2-Jameson William, Alabama
Syndication The Enquirer
3-Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4-Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
5-George Pickens, Georgia
1
1