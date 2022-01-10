2022 NFL Draft: Top 16 Draft Order Mock Draft First Look
2022 NFL Draft: The first 16 picks are set at the end of the regular season. Here’s the first look mock draft guess at what the top of the draft might be.
2022 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft Top 16
The first 16 slots in the 2022 NFL Draft are now set. Here’s the first look at what the early part of the draft is along with the possible pick for each slot.
We’ll only be doing this about 100 times over the next few months. This is the first reaction possible draft before diving deep into all the available underclassmen, free agents, and possibilities.
16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
14 Baltimore Ravens
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
13 Cleveland Browns
2022 Mock Draft First Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
12 Minnesota Vikings
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
11 Washington Football Team
2022 Mock Draft First Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
10 New York Jets (from Seattle)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
9 Denver Broncos
2022 Mock Draft First Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
8 Atlanta Falcons
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
7 New York Giants (from Chicago)
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
6 Carolina Panthers
2022 Mock Draft First Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
5 New York Giants
2022 Mock Draft First Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
4 New York Jets
2022 Mock Draft First Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
3 Houston Texans
2022 Mock Draft First Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
2 Detroit Lions
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
