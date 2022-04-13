2022 NFL draft: The top 12 edge defenders

NFL teams attempted 18,712 passes on 20,876 dropbacks in the 2021 season. 11,926 of those dropbacks, and 11,202 of those attempts, were in dropbacks of zero to three steps. That’s 57.1% of the NFL’s dropbacks, and 59.8 of its passing attempts, coming out of quick game. Those percentages are fairly consistent over the last few, as the passing game expands as the base idea in pro football. As is the case with most things in pro football, that found its way to the highest level from the college game.

Think about what that means for defensive lines at either level who are trying to shut down passing games with pressure. You’re no longer living in a world in which passes are more equally distributed between short, intermediate, and deep. You need to affect the quarterback as quickly as possible. And with RPOs escalating at every level of football, you can’t just pin your ears back; you have to read the backfield if you want to be in the right place more often than not.

Certain traits for edge defenders that used to be necessities may be relative luxuries at this time. The ability to bend around the protection arc — to “dip and rip” — is always a plus as a pass-rusher, but what does it mean if you’re pretty around the pocket, but it takes you an inevitably and disproportionately long time to get to the quarterback when you’re doing that? The guy who can shoot gaps from inside and outside may be more indispensable. The speed counter, allowing you to fool a blocker to think you’re going to his outside shoulder with your feet, and then you accelerate inside, is something you see more in this class of edge-rushers than the old-school bend around the edge. And the ability to use your hands to dislodge blockers from their preferred stations may also be more important, because you have fewer wasted steps.

In a game where the offensive object is to get the ball out as quickly as possible to avoid pressure and to set the tone, the defensive object will be to get to the passer with the fewest wasted steps in the shortest amount of time.

These are important things to consider when evaluating this class of draft-eligible edge defenders. How do they get to the quarterback? How many gaps can they disrupt when doing so? Because the most valuable edge defenders aren’t edge defenders on every snap; they’re able to move around and mess things up all over the place.

With all that in mind, here’s Touchdown Wire’s list of the 12 best edge defenders in the 2022 draft class — the guys who project best to disrupt in all these ways at the next level.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions unless otherwise indicated. All testing data comes from the 2022 scouting combine, with percentile per position, courtesy of MockDraftable.com. Certain biographical information was gleaned from Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” draft guide over at The Athletic, which is a must-read every year).

Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4 5/8″ (69th) Weight: 254 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds (93rd)

10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds (97th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32 inches (36th)

Broad Jump: 125 inches (92nd)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 81 5/8 inches (69th)

Arm Length: 34 inches (66th)

Hand Size: 9 7/8 inches (48th)

Bio: A high-school defensive lineman and receiver in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Johnson received major college offers as a three-star recruit, but academics got in the way, and he spent two years at Independence Community College in Kansas, and was featured on the Netflix series, “Last Chance U.” Then, he committed to Georgia over Texas, USC, and Oregon. Johnson struggled to find the reps he needed in the Bulldogs’ stacked defenses (403 total snaps in the 2019 and 2020 seasons), so he used the transfer portal to finish his collegiate career at Florida State. It was a wise decision, as his snap count shot up to 736, and he amassed 46 total pressures on 416 pass-rushing snaps.

Stat to Know: In 2021, Johnson tied with Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas for the NCAA’s highest tackle for loss rate per game among edge defenders at 1.5.

Strengths: In today’s front-versatile NFL, you want an edge defender who has some game inside the tackles, and Johnson qualifies. Here, Johnson faces off with Boston College left guard Zion Johnson, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman on our list, and takes him to the ground on a snatch-and-go. Johnson doesn’t get to the quarterback, but here’s where you can see how he uses his hands as an inside rusher.

This rep on the outside shows how Johnson has many different plans to get to the quarterback. He looks to have a hitch like Charles Barkley’s golf swing, but it’s as if he’s waiting for the right tackle to declare, and he just blasts off from there.

And this do-it-all play is pretty ridiculous.

Weaknesses: Johnson isn’t always centered as a tackler when he needs to be — as on this play against Florida, where he’s so into his moves to get to the backfield, he kinda forgets to take it home. There are too many tackling whiffs on his tape.

Conclusion: There are some analysts who will tell you that Johnson is scratching the surface of his potential, and he might be the best edge player in this class over the next few seasons. Based on the tape and attributes, I’d say he’s there already. There was enough on the Georgia tape to give an indication that Johnson would turn into a dominant player once he got more opportunities, and that’s exactly what happened in 2021. Johnson already has a high floor, and the ceiling is vaulted.

NFL Comparison: Aldon Smith. Selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Missouri by the 49ers, Smith was an immediate force with 14 sacks in a rookie season in which he didn’t start a single game. A first-team All-Pro in 2012 with 19.5 sacks in 2012, Smith looked like one of the NFL’s most promising players until off-field things got in the way. This is not to say that Johnson has off-field issue — it’s to say that he brings the same combination of power, speed, technique, and potential I saw in Smith at his very best.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

(Syndication: The Register Guard)

Height: 6’4″ (56th) Weight: 254 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds (93rd)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (87th)

Bench Press: 27 reps (78th)

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 79 1/2 inches (35th)

Arm Length: 33 1/8 inches (34th)

Hand Size: 9 3/4 inches (39nd)

Bio: “I don’t think I need to convince teams of it, but that’s the media narrative. There always has to be some narrative that’s drawn. For me, I’m an LA kid and if you know the adversity I went through to get here, and the things that I had to sacrifice, and the things my mother had to sacrifice for me to be here, you’d really understand how I feel in my heart. When you talk about fire, when you talk about passion, I think you can’t really explain it. I get emotional thinking about it, because all the sacrifices it took for me to get here, I wouldn’t have made those sacrifices if I didn’t love the game. I’m blessed to be here, and I’m just happy that these teams want to talk to me, and they want to get to know me.”

That’s what Kayvon Thibodeaux said at the scouting combine when asked how he was going to convince NFL teams that he actually loves the game of football. A weird thing for a guy with as much great tape as he has, but Thibodeaux has been bucking a landslide media narrative that he doesn’t, and when that train leaves, it generally doesn’t stop until after the draft is over.

As to the facts: Thibodeaux grew up in South Central Los Angeles with his mother, and attended three different high schools. His final stop was Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, where he played under head coach and former NFL assistant coach Charles Collins, and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Townsend, the team’s defensive line coach. The five-star recruit could have chosen any major college, but chose Oregon in part because the school understood that he had “interests outside of football.” (Gasp!)

He was the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, won the Morris Trophy as the conference’s top defensive lineman in 2020, and made Unanimous All-American and First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2021. Thibodeaux led the Ducks in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his three seasons.

Stat to Know: Over those three seasons, Thibodeaux had 115 total pressures… on just 812 pass-rushing snaps. He also allowed 10 receptions on 13 targets for 76 yards, 56 yards after the catch, two pass deflections, and an opponent passer rating of 90.5.

Strengths: So, let’s talk about Thibodeaux’s alleged effort issues. This sack against Washington State has him starting off inside the left tackle, and riding all the way to the other side of the formation before closing to the quarterback. I’m reminded of Yannick Ngakoue, one of the better effort pressure ends of his era.

If this is goldbricking, sign me up.

This play against Oregon State… I mean, where does this effort crap come from? This shows Thibodeaux mugging the play-side tight end to eliminate the quarterback’s quick read, which forces the quarterback to extend the play outside the pocket, a process that Thibodeaux then shuts down by moving off the tight end to the quarterback himself.

Conclusion: When evaluating players, you have to understand the difference between effort and impact. There are players who make things look easier than they should be, and there are players who aren’t always utilized in all the ways that could make them special. It’s my belief that Thibodeaux suffers from both issues. He’s such an amazing raw athlete, we wind up expecting more of him at times than he may be capable of, given his current techniques and limitations. Is Thibodeaux’s impact muted at times when it shouldn’t be? Yes, but I do not see a consistent effort problem that would drop him down my rankings. I see a player who is not a traditional edge defender, and may be capable of much more in a different structure.

NFL Comparison: Julian Peterson. This is a bit of a stretch, but I don’t get the frequent comparisons between Thibodeaux and Jadeveon Clowney. Perhaps those were amplified when Thibodeaux called himself “Jadeveon 2.0” at the combine. Instead, I’d like to see Thibodeaux’s NFL team try him a role like Julian Peterson’s. Peterson was ahead of his time with his positional versatility — selected with the 16th pick in the 2000 draft by the 49ers, Peterson could line up everywhere from end to box to slot to safety at 6-foot-3 at 245 pounds. Thibodeaux’s movement skills in space and overall athleticism had me thinking that he could excel in a Peterson-style role, which the NFL is far more adept with than it was in Peterson’s era.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

(Syndication Detroit Free Press)

Height: 6’6 5/8″ (96th) Weight: 260 (31st)

40-Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds (70th)

10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds (70th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (80th)

Broad Jump: 112 inches (70th)

3-Cone Drill: 6.73 seconds (99th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.16 seconds (94th)

Wingspan: 78 1/8 inches (11th)

Arm Length: 32 1/8 inches (7th)

Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches (78th)

Bio: Hutchinson’s father Chris, who is now an emergency room physician in Royal Oak, Michigan, played defensive line for the Wolverines from 1989-1992, so Aidan Hutchinson’s decision to follow in his father’s footsteps was a natural one, despite the fact that the four-star recruit from Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan could have his pick of major programs. He made Third Team All-Big Ten in 2019, was limited by an ankle injury in 2020, and blew up in 2021, winning Consensus All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, and First Team All-Big Ten. He was also named a team captain, and was a Heisman runner-up. Hutchinson’s 14 sacks in 2021 is the school’s single-season record.

Stat to Know: Only San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas had more total pressures (77) than Hutchinson’s 74 among draft-eligible edge-rushers in 2021.

Strengths: Hutchinson’s counter moves should be the envy of this class of edge defenders, and they show up a lot. The counter is his primary attribute, and it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that he tested off the charts in the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle. This run stop against Wisconsin may have you wondering if we sped it up. We didn’t.

He didn’t play inside a lot (24 snaps in 2021), but you can see how he could really mess with NFL protections as a multi-gap rusher with his lateral speed.

This lateral agility extrapolates to his ability to close in the open field’ Hutchinson is fast linebacker-fast in this regard.

Here’s another example against Maryland. Hutchinson doesn’t have a true power aspect to his game if you reduce the effects of his speed and quickness. If we can pick these plays out, you can bet that Hutchinson’s more enterprising NFL opponents are going to counter him with moving blockers until he figures that out.

Conclusion: I’m not surprised that Hutchinson is frequently mocked to the first overall pick; given his on-field effect and leadership attributes, he looks to be a franchise-definer wherever he goes. And if your team needs a speed rusher who can shoot his way to the pocket with everything from raw speed moves to counters that will have offensive tackles wondering what just happened, you can’t do any better in this class. However, I do wonder if NFL teams in need of more powerful men with more gap versatility might look elsewhere. That’s not to denigrate Hutchinson; he’s very defined in what he does, and he’s amazing with it. It’s a matter of scheme and taste.

NFL Comparison: T.J. Watt. I’m not comparing Hutchinson to the T.J. Watt that is now playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there are a lot of similarities to the Watt that came out of Wisconsin and was selected by Pittsburgh with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Back then, the word on Watt was that he had so many of the attributes you want as a speed-rusher, but things were lacking on the power side. Watt was able to solve those issues, and I’d like to think that Hutchinson can as well — perhaps to the point where he becomes just about as scheme-transcendent as Watt is now. Until then, Hutchinson’s status as EDGE1 is a bit of a projection — at least in this space.

Travon Walker, Georgia

(Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ (78th) Weight: 272 (66th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds (98th)

10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds (70th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (80th)

Broad Jump: 123 inches (87th)

3-Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds (93rd)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds (76th)

Wingspan: 84 1/4 inches (95th)

Arm Length: 35 1/2 inches (95th)

Hand Size: 10 3/4 inches (95th)

Bio: Yury “Travon” Walker was a five-star recruit out of Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia as a multi-position defender, running back, and tight end. He passed on Alabama, Clemson, and South Carolina to go with his home state school of Georgia, and he made Freshman All-SEC in 2019. But he didn’t start a single game in the Bulldogs’ loaded defenses until 2021, when he started all 15 games in the NCAA’s most loaded defense. Then, he amassed 7.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 20 quarterback hurries on 381 pass-rushing snaps. As much potential as he’s shown to date, Walker may be the biggest upside prospect in this entire draft class.

Stat to Know: Walker amassed 11 total pressures in his three final games with the Bulldogs — against Alabama in the SEC Championship game, against Michigan in the Orange Bowl, and against Alabama again in the College Football Championship.

Strengths: It’s very easy to see why NFL teams will fall in love with Walker’s preposterous traits. This sack against Michigan has three Wolverine hats on Walker at one point, and he somehow wriggled out of it to take the quarterback down when the quarterback was running away from him. Yikes. Walker taking Mr. Quarterback down with one big paw at the end was the denouement.

Weaknesses: There’s an entirely legitimate argument to be made that Walker benefited to an insane degree by the fact that he was surrounded with generational first-round defensive talent all around him. How do you sort that out? Look at the plays where Walker was double-teamed, and see how he reacted. Against Alabama, he did not display the techniques required to knife through the double. It’s an area of concern in his short-term value if he’s drafted by a team requiring him to be the alpha dog from Day 1.

As athletically impressive as Walker is, there are times when this actually gets in his way — he’s still learning to combine his ferocious burst and next-level speed with timing and spatial awareness, which leads to “cat on a kitchen floor” moments like this rep in which he tries in vain to catch up with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. You’ll also see this too often when he’s defending in space.

Conclusion: Every draft class had its “traits vs. production” players, and there are few more obvious examples in recent years than Walker. There are times when he looks like the EDGE1 in this class, and it’s not even close. Other times, his lack of advanced tools will show up, and you realize that he’s a work in progress — like every other draft prospect in football history. But those traits will have him drafted highly, justifiably so, and I can’t wait to see what he looks like after some time with NFL-level coaching.

NFL Comparison: Jason Pierre-Paul. When Pierre-Paul came out of South Florida in the 2010 draft, he was seen by most as an athletic freak with raw technique that would take time to develop. The Buccaneers selected him with the 15th overall pick, betting on the upside, and that went pretty well for them when Pierre-Paul was at his best. Teams are going to be falling all over themselves for Walker based on his raw traits, but there’s a bit of caveat emptor here — Walker may be one of those pass-rushers who needs a year in the NFL to sort things out. If he does, he could easily be the most disruptive edge defender — perhaps the most disruptive defender — in this class.

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

(Syndication: Online Athens)

Height: 6’2 5/8″ (17th) Weight: 268 (55th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds (63rd)

10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds (70th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 38 inches (91st)

Broad Jump: 123 inches (87th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 79 inches (27th)

Arm Length: 32 3/4 inches (20th)

Hand Size: 9 5/8 inches (30th)

Bio: A four-star recruit out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, Paschal chose Kentucky over just about every major program in the nation, including Alabama, USC, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. His career path was delayed when he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2018, and he had several operations to battle the cancer — a process that ended in August, 2019. He had 3.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2019, fell off a bit in 2020, and put up a ton of good tape last season with 38 total pressures and 20 stops from every gap — 23 snaps in the A-gap, 87 snaps in the B-gap, 287 snaps over the tackle, and 252 snaps outside.

Stat to Know: Paschal had five sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2021.

Strengths: For a guy weighing nearly 270 pounds, Paschal has an ferociously quick close to the pocket. His acceleration and short-area quickness are his alpha attributes from the edge.

Paschal can create absolute havoc as an interior rusher with his lateral quickness and power to work the bull-rush. The Georgia Bulldogs discovered this with a quickness on this rep.

Weaknesses: Paschal will work himself into stalemates at times, even against single teams, because his hand technique isn’t yet evolved enough to disengage. It’s a short-term concern, and a long-term wonder — when he puts that together with NFL coaching, how good will he then be?

A guy this good with his basic attributes should not get pushed around to this degree by two-fifths of Vanderbilt’s offensive line. Paschal’s elementary technique will render him out of the picture too often at the next level for a while.

Conclusion: If you’re looking for a traditional edge rusher who plays 90% of his snaps outside the tackles, you may miss out on Paschal’s potential, because his true value is in his ability to affect offenses from every gap from wide 9 to offset nose tackle. Teams that value such versatility will be more present with Paschal’s NFL future, and one will be duly rewarded when they commit to it.

NFL Comparison: Emmanuel Ogbah. There’s a subset of multi-gap pass-rushers in the NFL who don’t get the praise they deserve because they’re so good in every gap, and they don’t hand out in one place — so perhaps it’s hard to get a bead on what makes them great. Ogbah became that kind of player when he was unleashed in Brian Flores’ Dolphins defense in 2020, and Paschal reminds me a lot of Ogbah as a player who can defeat blockers in different gaps, and in many ways. He might be the most underrated edge defender in this class, but in the right system, he won’t hold that classification for long.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3 3/4 (45th) Weight: 261 (34th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds (98th)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (87th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 38 inches (91st)

Broad Jump: 125 inches (92nd)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 80 3/4 inches (58th)

Arm Length: 32 5/8 inches (16th)

Hand Size: 9 7/8 inches (48th)

Bio: A three-star recruit out of Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Adeboye “Boye: Mafe also spent his eighth-grade year in a cultural exchange program in his family’s native Nigeria. He chose Minnesota over Rutgers and Wyoming, and though he never had more than 480 snaps in a season over four years (1,086 total), he made Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020 with 4.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Last season, he made Third-Team All-Big Ten and again led the Gophers in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (10.0), and forced fumbles (one).

Stat to Know: Mafe had just 20 of his 480 snaps inside the tackles last season. If I’m on his NFL coaching staff, I’m multiplying that number by four or five.

Strengths: As a pure edge rusher, Mafe has a really nice combination of strong, aggressive hands, and freaky athleticism to the pocket. This play against Indiana is just ridiculous. Mafe is aligned inside the left tackle, which he didn’t do a lot, but… wow. He can’t knife through the double-team, so he just careens around the tackle, closes to the pocket, and chases the quarterback to the sideline. You want effort pressures? It’s hard to do much better than this.

And here, he shows a nice ability at least swing with double-teams, using hand strength and velocity. You love to see this from a player his size. And again, this is from the tackle’s inside shoulder.

Weaknesses: There’s nothing Mafe can do about his relatively short arms, and what happens at times to most edge guys with this particular issue happens with him — if a tackle gets his hands out first (or even as the rush develops, Mafe struggles to counter straight-ahead. He’ll need to continue to develop his hand techniques as adaptive strategies.

Conclusion: I’m fascinated by Mafe’s potential as a multi-gap pass rusher at the next level, especially when he gets more reps and is able to continue to develop his attributes, and gets with a next-level strength program to fill out his skill set. He could be a plus defender in the NFL sooner than later.

NFL Comparison: Michael Bennett. An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett played pretty well with the Buccaneers for a few seasons, and then blew up to a thermonuclear level with the Seahawks when his new team realized how he could disrupt from multiple gaps. I think that Mafe has a ton of untapped potential in this regard, and I hope his NFL team sees him the way the Seahawks saw Bennett.

David Ojabo, Michigan

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ (56th)Weight: 250 (11th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds (96th)

10-Yard Split: 1.64 seconds (51st)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (72nd)

Broad Jump: 122 inches (84th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.45 seconds (39th)

Wingspan: 80 3/4 inches (58th)

Arm Length: 33 1/2 inches (50th)

Hand Size: 9 inches (3rd)

Bio: Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Ojabo played soccer, volleyball, and basketball in Aberdeen, Scotland after his family moved there for his father’s job. Wanting to maximize his athletic opportunities, Ojabo left his family and moved to the U.S. at age 15, enrolling at Blair Academy, a boarding school in New Jersey. Ojabo switched from basketball to football as a junior when he saw his teammate, former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher Odafe Oweh make the same transition. He took to the game quickly, becoming a four-star recruit and gathering offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Yale, and Columbia, choosing Michigan because he appreciated the academic opportunities there. He redshirted in 2019 making Scout Team Player of the Year, and really broke out in 2021, with 11 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, and a Big Ten-best five forced fumbles.

Unfortunately, Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles tenson at his pro day on March 19, which may force him to miss his rookie NFL season, but the tape still shows enough pass-rush juice to make that redshirt possibility more appealing than it would be for a lot of prospects.

Stat to Know: Ojabo led all edge defenders last season in Sports Info Solutions’ “Hand on Ball” rate, which tracks how often a defender gets his hands on the ball by breaking up or intercepting a pass, or forcing or recovering a fumble. Ojabo did that on 1.7% of his snaps.

Strengths: We often talk about speed-to-power moves; here’s Ojabo running power-to-speed against Penn State. He’s so quick off the snap, and to get his hands out, tackles had better be quick with their own hands. If not, it’s the bull-rush, then the close to the pocket. Bonus points in this case for the strip-sack.

You can see that 4.55 speed when it’s time for Ojabo to gobble up turf with his stride length; Michigan State really had no answer for this.

Like Aidan Hutchinson, his estimable bookend, Ojabo can get himself disappeared by motioning and pulling blockers.

Conclusion: It’s a real shame that Ojabo suffered that injury, because if he hadn’t, I might well have him in my top three edge defenders, and I would almost certainly rank him above Aidan Hutchinson, his Michigan bookend. Ojabo has a compelling combination of traits and techniques to get to the ball, and if he’s able to make a complete recovery, he’ll be a supreme annoyance to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL just as he was in the NCAA.

NFL Comparison: Cliff Avril. Ojabo has a similar combination of smooth pursuit and aggressive techniques to get to the quarterback, and the more you watch his appallingly great spin move, it’s appropriate to throw a bit of a Deight Freeney comp in there, as well. No matter which edge-rusher you compare him to, it’s clear that a healthy David Ojabo has all the traits to succeed in any four-man front. Let’s hope we’re able to see a healthy David Ojabo sooner than later.

George Karlaftis, Purdue

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Height: 6’3 3/4″ Weight: 266

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

Bench Press: 21 reps (30th)

Vertical Jump: 38 inches (91st)

Broad Jump: 121 inches (80th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (66th)

Wingspan: 78 7/8 inches (23rd)

Arm Length: 32 5/8 inches (16th)

Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches (78th)

Bio: Football was not George Karlaftis’ first sport. Born in Athens, Greece, he was a top goalkeeper on Greece’s 16-and-under national water polo team. When his father died in 2014, Karlaftis’ mother moved the family to her hometown of West Lafayette, Indiana, and that’s where Karlaftis got his first taste of football. He became a four-star recruit, and turned down offers from most of the NCAA’s major programs in favor of Purdue, which was much closer to home. He made First-Team Freshman All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2019. leading Purdue with 7.5 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss. In 2020, he missed half of the season due to injuries and COVID and still made Second-Team All-Big Ten. Last season, he made Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten with five sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Stat to Know: Among edge-rushers in the 2022 class, only Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson had a higher Pressure Share rate (the percentage of pressures created by one defender on a team) than Karlaftis’ 27% in 2021.

Strengths: Karlaftis has an appealing combination of technique and effort — he goes hard all the time, and when he marries his pass-rush moves to that, the combination is tough to beat. This rip counter move, and chasing the quarterback? You can work with that in the NFL right now.

The way he bodies into this spin move is something he can further develop at the NFL level. I’m impressed with the palette of techniques Karlaftis has developed, and there’s more to unlock.

Weaknesses: The downside to Karlaftis’ elevated technique? He really needs it. His short wingspan and arm length show up when he tries to extend into the tackle, and it just doesn’t work consistently. A longer-armed tackle like Indiana’s Caleb Jones, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 362 pounds? If a guy like this gets his arms out first, Karlaftis is going to be stuck more often than not.

Conclusion: Just because Karlaftis doesn’t pop off the tape as the traditional long, smooth edge defender doesn’t mean that he can’t succeed at the next level. There are physical limitations that will get in his way against the NFL’s best blockers, but I also have a feeling that he’ll work the game as well as he possibly can to become a productive player over a number of years.

NFL Comparison: Kyle Vanden Bosch. The common comparison here is Ryan Kerrigan, but beyond the whole “white pass-rushers who went to Purdue” thing, I can’t really go there. Kerrigan had more pure attributes that are more developable over time, while Karlaftis looks more like a very good player who is going to max out his potential — not a bad thing at all. The more I watched Karlaftis, the more I was reminded of Kyle Vanden Bosch, the estimable strong-side end who became a Pro Bowl force with the Tennessee Titans in the early 2000s. Like Vanden Bosch, I think that Karlaftis will be at his best aligned to the formation, kicking inside, and working stunts and twists. His NFL upside is a very good player who could be made great by alignment and scheme.

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (30th) Weight: 248 (7th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds (96th)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (87th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (80th)

Broad Jump: 120 inches (76th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds (76th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.23 seconds (88th)

Wingspan: 78 3/4 inches (19th)

Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches (12th)

Hand Size: 9 3/8 inches (16th)

Bio: A four-star recruit at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bonitto played defensive end, linebacker, and quarterback in high school, and weighed offers from Alabama, Louisville, and Texas before choosing the Sooners. He made Second-Team All-American and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2020, and Second Team All-Big 12 in 2021, totaling 122 total pressures on 584 pass-rushing snaps over four seasons. He also allowed 17 receptions on 23 targets for 155 yards, 113 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 73.6 in his collegiate career.

Stat to Know: Sports Info Solutions defines Quick Pressure Rate as “the percentage of pass rushes that resulted in the player generating the first pressure on the quarterback and doing so in 2.5 seconds or less.” No edge defender in the NCAA had a higher Quick Pressure Rate in 2021 than Bonitto’s 12%.

Strengths: Remember what we said about how long it takes to get around the protection arc against quick-game passing offenses? If you’re going to disrupt that way, you had better be able to cut the corner with a severe quickness Bonitto can do this as quickly as any edge defender in this class. He’s very agile in short areas, an attribute you must have when you’re his size.

And if you want a guy with the athleticism to play off-ball, Bonitto has that — he had 37 box snaps last season, with reps in run-stopping and coverage. On this sack from the edge, he shows open space movement skills that should have NFL defensive coordinators wondering if he can be used as a box/edge hybrid guy. After all, everybody’s looking for the next Micah Parsons…

Here’s another example of Bonitto getting washed out at the line — perhaps he can be coached to be more impactful in this role, but again, if you want him defending the run, it’s best to get him to the second level through pre-snap placement, or post-snap movement.

Bonitto will also need work in coverage if he’s to be a regular asset at the NFL level — he hasn’t had a lot of reps where he’s truly defending the flat or curl areas without watching the backfield.

Conclusion: As a straight-line rusher and a guy who can bend to the pocket, Bonitto has already proven that he has the skills some teams covet when it’s time to get to the quarterback in a hurry. I’ll be fascinated to see if and how his NFL team expands his role into coverage concepts that he has the athleticism to take on.

NFL Comparison: Haason Reddick. Reddick has been one of the more productive and underrated undersized edge defenders of his era, with his best role as an “endbacker” who can provide quick pressure with his speed to the pocket. Bonitto has those same types of traits, and in a leagur where that quick pressure is so important, Bonitto could be a standout right away.

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2 3/8″ (16th) Weight: 250 (11th)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

Bench Press: 21 reps (30th)

Vertical Jump: 38 inches (91st)

Broad Jump: 128 inches (96th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 81 3/4 inches (71st)

Arm Length: 34 1/8 inches (72nd)

Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches (78th)

Bio: Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Arnold Ebiketie moved to the Washington D.C. area with his family at age 12. He tried football for the first time as a sophomore at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, Maryland, and proved to be a genius (sorry) right away. Still, his lack of experience made him a three-star recruit and limited his collegiate offers. He chose Temple, amassing six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss over three seasons. He graduated in 2020 and entered the transfer portal, choosing Penn State over Texas, Washington, Florida State, and Miami. The move to the Nittany Lions coincided with his breakout season, as he put up 52 total pressures after totaling 32 in the three years before.

Stat to Know: In 2021, Ebiketie had a Quick Pressure Rate of 7%, among the highest of the edge defenders in this draft class. Sports Info Solutions defines Quick Pressure Rate as “the percentage of pass rushes that resulted in the player generating the first pressure on the quarterback and doing so in 2.5 seconds or less.”

Strengths: Ebiketie’s arm length is an attribute, and he knows how to use it. When he’s in a two-point stance, his hands rest below his knees, and he’s very good at getting his hands up and using that length to press tackles to the pocket.

Ebiketie doesn’t have a counter move as defined as most players on this list, and this makes me wonder how much more effective he’ll be when he develops that, because he certainly has the twitch to do so. When he gets that going, he can add it to his adaptive move, where he gets his hands into the tackle’s chest, and it’s game over.

Even a well-placed tight end can make Ebiketie disappear against the run; this is where he must be more watchful of blockers in his area, and more quick and aggressive with his counter moves to keep in the play. “Spatial awareness” is one of my favorite “Oh, look how smart we are” scouting terms, and you see the inverse example at times when you watch Ebiketie’s game.

Conclusion: I’m quite impressed by Ebiketie’s athletic potential, movement skills, and palette of schemes to get to the quarterback. He strikes me as a player who might need a year of transition as he gets a bit more strength and a pure counter move, but over time, he could be a very good pure edge disruptor.

NFL Comparison: Montez Sweat. Sweat came out of Mississippi State in 2019 as a long-armed edge-rusher with estimable speed, some play strength concerns, and he’s started to put things together at the NFL level. I would like to see Ebiketie as an outside linebacker-style edge defender who can slip through blockers and speed through gaps in nickel and dime sets. That’s where he’ll be at his best in the NFL.

Drake Jackson, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2 5/8″ (17th) Weight: 254 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 38 inches (86th)

Broad Jump: 128 inches (94th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 82 5/8 inches (80th)

Arm Length: 34 inches (66th)

Hand Size: 10 1/8 inches (68th)

Bio: A four-star recruit at Centennial High School in Corona, California, Jackson chose USC over several other Pac-12 schools and nearly bailed after defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze was fired after the 2018 season. But he stayed put, making Freshman All-American and Second-Team All-Pac-12 as a 275-pound multi-gap guy in Todd Orlando’s fronts. In 2020, he dropped 35 pounds during COVID quarantine, and played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at about 240 pounds. The new version of Drake Jackson still made Second-Team All-Pac-12 in both of those seasons, but Jackson’s eventual NFL team will have some interesting conversations in the building and with the player as to which version is the best for the NFL.

Stat to Know: Jackson had 26 total pressures in both the 2019 and 2021 seasons, but last season, he did so on just 179 pass-rushing reps, as opposed to the 359 he had in 2019.

Strengths: Looking at the 275-pound version of Jackson in 2019 makes you wonder if his NFL team will want to give him the golden ticket to the buffet, because with that extra weight came additional power, and a similar closing speed to what he has right now. This inside bull-rush/spin against UCLA tells the tale.

When Jackson does use his hands in conjunction with his quick first step and explosion to the pocket, he’s tough to deal with, no how many tight ends are in his way, delaying the path. The Estonian judge gave Jackson an 8.0 on the somersault.

And if you want that inside counter to get to the pocket in a hurry? He can do that, too.

Jackson is pretty good at reading and reacting to RPOs out of mush-rushes, but there are times when he’ll get absolutely washed out in the run game. Most collegiate edge guys need coaching at the next level to learn how to deal with trash, so to speak, and Jackson could use some help with this.

Conclusion: Jackson will be a fascinating evaluation for NFL teams. He has enough on the ball to develop into a fine professional edge defender with his reduced weight, but the tape from a few years back shows a different kind of — and potentially more effective — player. It will be interesting to see which path he chooses, and what kind of defender his NFL team wants him to be.

NFL Comparison: Matthew Judon. There aren’t a lot of 6-foot-3, 275 pound edge guys who can kick inside and be equally disruptive, but Judon, the former Baltimore Ravens star and current New England Patriots edge-setter, is one of them. If Jackson does beef up again, he could have a Judon-esque impact at the NFL level, and that may be his key to moving above the fray.

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4 1/8″ (67th) Weight: 267 (52nd)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

Bench Press: 24 reps (55th)

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 78 7/8 inches (23rd)

Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches (12th)

Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches (78th)

Bio: A three-star tight end and defensive end at Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California, Thomas received offers from Navy, Wyoming, and Oregon State, but since San Diego State was close to home, and his older brother Zachary already played there (offensive tackle), the choice was clear. After a 2018 redshirt year, Thomas played nose tackle and defensive tackle for the Aztecs in 2019, which he had never played before. He moved outside four games into the 2020 season, and that’s when the light really went on. 2021 was his defining season, as Thomas made Second Team All-American, and was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive player of the year. He also led the conference with 11.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

Stat to Know: No edge defender in the 2022 draft class had more total pressures than Thomas’ 77, and he wasn’t just doing it against smaller schools — he had eight pressures against Arizona, eight against Utah, and 10 against Boise State.

Strengths: Thomas has exceptional movement skills for a player his size. On this sack against Boise State, he widens his path off a head-up alignment against the left tackle, and then flattens his rush to the pocket.

Sometimes, you don’t want the gaps to matter. Here against Nevada, Thomas runs all the way across the formation, and doubles back to force the strip-sack. His quickness and speed is consistently on display, and when he matches it with technique, he can be a formidable opponent.

…and there are effort sacks all over his tape. Thomas also has some really nice speed counters that amplify his pass rush abilities against quick game.

Conclusion: While Thomas may get the small-school ding from some evaluators, and his upright style may not be for everyone, he has enough tape where things are working against bigger schools, and enough athletic potential, to be a fine multi-gap rusher in the right defense. He is a credible prospect everywhere from wide-9 to three-tech, and that’s very valuable in today’s NFL. Add in his effort and closing speed, and Thomas could be one of those “where the heck did HE come from” guys in a couple years.

NFL Comparison: Trey Hendrickson. Selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson was a rotational guy and spot starter in his first three seasons, blew up in his contract year with 13.5 sacks in 2020, signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals in 2021, and was a key cog in Cincinnati’s Super Bowl path. Thomas may have a similar future as a bigger speed rusher with tools and the ability to work inside who needs time to fill out the entire picture.

